Open Menu

Boutique LES office scores blockchain firm as anchor tenant

Solana Labs takes top four floors of East End Capital’s 141 East Houston Street

New York /
May.May 20, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lois Weiss
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
East End Capital's Jonathon Yormak and 141 East Houston Street (141 East Houston Street, East End Capital)

East End Capital’s Jonathon Yormak and 141 East Houston Street (141 East Houston Street, East End Capital)

A new, glass-encased boutique office and retail project in the Bowery has landed an anchor tenant.

San Francisco-based Solana Labs, has agreed to lease the top four floors of 141 East Houston Street, a ground-up project by East End Capital, Grandview Partners and KPG Funds. The firms acquired the site by buying the Sunshine Theater in 2017 for $31.5 million.

In announcing the lease, the firms identified the tenant only as “a global leader in the blockchain space,” but it was revealed to The Real Deal by other industry sources.

“We built 141 East Houston with the vision of attracting leading companies in tech forward industries,” said Jonathon Yormak, East End’s founder and managing principal.

A spokesperson for Solana Labs said it was sold on the combination of the building and the location, where Soho, the East Village and the Lower East Side converge.

“The building is the same high-quality new construction you see in other parts of the city, but located in a vibrant neighborhood with good public transit accessibility,” the spokesperson said. “Because this office space will, in part, be used to incubate teams building on the Solana blockchain, we wanted a location that gave teams a quintessential New York experience, which being in The Bowery provides.”

Good bike lane infrastructure was also a factor, based on employee feedback. Solana leases a floor in EmpireDAO, a web3 co-working space at 190 Bowery.

Besides the sixth through ninth floors at the 63,000-square-foot, Class A office project designed by Roger Ferris + Partners, Solana will have the 1,935 square-foot rooftop patio. Its sixth floor also has a private, L-shaped terrace. Solana is expected to take occupancy before the end of this year after the space is built out by the owners.

Read more

The nine-story building has floor-to-ceiling glass with eight column-free office floors. The touchless elevators have individualized temperature controls.

The tenant was represented by a JLL team including John Roskos and Brett Harvey, while the ownership venture was represented by JLL colleagues including Howard Hersch and Sam Seiler.

The remaining four office floors are each just under 7,000 square feet and sources revealed they have an asking rent of $140 per foot.

The landlords are looking for $225 per square foot for the ground-floor retail space, which can include outdoor seating in an adjacent planted courtyard. Two below-grade levels with high ceilings are also available. Ripco is marketing the space.

The developers of 141 East Houston Street funded construction with a $67 million loan from Capital Source and Canyon Partners Real Estate in 2019.

Solana was co-founded by Ukrainian-born Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokat in 2017 as a fast platform for crypto, blockchain and NFT developers.

In April, Solana sponsored Hacker House in the artsy Miami neighborhood of Wynwood to catch the eye of startups and venture capital investors. The event was disrupted by a threat that turned out to be unfounded.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateEast End CapitalKPG Fundslower east sideManhattan Office LeasingOffice Leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Columbia Property Trust's Nelson Mills and 799 Broadway (Columbia Property Trust, 799 Broadway, iStock)
    Columbia Property Trust signs investment firm to 71K sf at 799 Broadway
    Columbia Property Trust signs investment firm to 71K sf at 799 Broadway
    Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc and 225 Broadway (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Refinery29 subleasing at 225 Broadway for move in with Vice
    Refinery29 subleasing at 225 Broadway for move in with Vice
    Naftali Group's Miki Naftali, BRP Companies' Meredith Marshall (Photos by Paul Dilakian)
    Miki Naftali, Meredith Marshall talk development, death of 421a
    Miki Naftali, Meredith Marshall talk development, death of 421a
    R-L: Willow's Kevin Danehy, Era Ventures' Clelia Warburg Peters, Fifth Wall's Brad Greiwe and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani (Photo by Paul Dilakian)
    Real estate tech is coming for your business
    Real estate tech is coming for your business
    Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari and CBRE chief financial and investment officer Emma Giamartino (LinkedIn, CBRE)
    CBRE doubles down on flex-office provider Industrious
    CBRE doubles down on flex-office provider Industrious
    New York skyline
    Rising interest rates will dampen city’s investment sales market this year
    Rising interest rates will dampen city’s investment sales market this year
    135 West 50th Street in Manhattan in NYC with George Comfort & Sons CEO Peter Duncan (Google Maps, George Comfort & Sons Inc.)
    George Comfort & Sons inks 62K sf tenant in Midtown
    George Comfort & Sons inks 62K sf tenant in Midtown
    Schenectady City Council president Marion Porterfield (Facebook, iStock)
    Destructive tenants driving upstate landlords to despair
    Destructive tenants driving upstate landlords to despair
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.