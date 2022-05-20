Open Menu

Real estate tech is coming for your business

Investors warn about ignoring innovation; brokerages at risk

National /
May.May 20, 2022 11:04 AM
By T.P. Yeatts
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
R-L: Willow's Kevin Danehy, Era Ventures' Clelia Warburg Peters, Fifth Wall's Brad Greiwe and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani (Photo by Paul Dilakian)

R-L: Willow’s Kevin Danehy, Era Ventures’ Clelia Warburg Peters, Fifth Wall’s Brad Greiwe and The Real Deal’s Hiten Samtani (Photo by Paul Dilakian)

Ignore proptech’s advance at your own peril.

That central message emerged from an afternoon panel discussion at The Real Deal’s New York City Showcase + Forum Thursday, where the real estate industry was said to be undergoing its most profound transformation in decades.

“I think we are actually in the midst of one of the most significant shifts in and around the real estate industry than we have probably been through since the Industrial Revolution,” said Clelia Warburg Peters, managing partner at Era Ventures. “And it’s on us in this room, whether we’re investors in that innovation or participants in the incumbent industry, to recognize that that’s happening.”

R-L: Willow's Kevin Danehy, Era Ventures' Clelia Warburg Peters, Fifth Wall's Brad Greiwe and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani (Photo by Paul Dilakian)

R-L: Willow’s Kevin Danehy, Era Ventures’ Clelia Warburg Peters, Fifth Wall’s Brad Greiwe and The Real Deal’s Hiten Samtani (Photo by Paul Dilakian)

Only a few years ago, fundamental change in real estate, one of the last holdouts of the digital age, wasn’t a given. Owners with mostly occupied buildings felt little need to alter course. But radical shifts in consumer behavior, particularly around retail and the workplace, and the push toward a net-zero carbon economy made it inevitable.

Panelists put the fork in the road around 2017 or 2018.

Read more

“To adapt to a changing environment, to adapt to changing consumer needs, to adapt to a changing climate — these are elements you didn’t have to deal with before, or at least they weren’t at the top of the list,” said Brad Greiwe, co-founder and partner at Fifth Wall.

Panelists emphasized a distinction between proptech that “enables” — makes existing business models easier or more efficient — and proptech that disrupts. Industry incumbents may be too focused today on the former and unprepared for the latter, which can come quickly, they said.

Armed with a record amount of capital from proptech-focused venture firms and, increasingly, generalist investors, a new generation of founders, many spawned from the ranks of proptech pioneer companies like Zillow and Trulia, have created a self-sustaining “flywheel” of innovation, according to Era Ventures’ Peters.

The recent reset in tech valuations is likely only a temporary setback, and a culling of the field will make room for more dominant players to emerge.

“As that flywheel starts to spin faster and faster, it grows out of each point,” Peters said. “You don’t want to be on the wrong side of what I think is an inevitable and very powerful push forward.”

Fundamental change was said to already be upon the brokerage business, where iBuyers and others who reduce the use of intermediaries, such as agents, could take over swaths of secondary and tertiary markets, Peters said.

So-called “neo-brokers” — tech-enabled employee-agents, rather than independent contractors — are fundamentally changing the business by serving as “quarterbacks for a bunch of other transactions,” she said.

High-performing agents, particularly in high-cost coastal cities where inventory is diverse and idiosyncratic, probably don’t need to worry about their jobs, but the very idea of the brokerage is changing and could be under threat.

“I don’t think agents will be totally disintermediated,” Peters said. “But I think there is a legitimate question about whether brokerages will be.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateConstructionResidential BrokerageResidential Real EstatestartupsTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    A photo illustration of a crystal ball predicting future home prices (iStock)
    Home sales, building to slow: Fannie Mae
    Home sales, building to slow: Fannie Mae
    Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari and CBRE chief financial and investment officer Emma Giamartino (LinkedIn, CBRE)
    CBRE doubles down on flex-office provider Industrious
    CBRE doubles down on flex-office provider Industrious
    New York skyline
    Rising interest rates will dampen city’s investment sales market this year
    Rising interest rates will dampen city’s investment sales market this year
    L-R: Douglas Elliman CEO Scott Durkin, Serhant CEO Ryan Serhant, Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman, The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani (Photos by Paul Dilakian)
    Top resi execs talk brand building, tech and politics at TRD NYC event
    Top resi execs talk brand building, tech and politics at TRD NYC event
    Southampton Village mayor Jesse Warren (Getty Images, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Southampton Village allows owners to collect summer’s rent upfront
    Southampton Village allows owners to collect summer’s rent upfront
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.