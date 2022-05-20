Open Menu

Refinery29 subleasing at 225 Broadway for move in with Vice

Tomorrow Health taking 15k sf from women’s lifestyle website

New York /
May.May 20, 2022 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc and 225 Broadway (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)

Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc and 225 Broadway (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Figuring out office space is becoming a vice for a major media company.

Refinery29 is subleasing 15,000 square feet at Braun Management’s 225 Broadway to healthcare technology company Tomorrow Health, the Commercial Observer reported.

Employees of the women’s lifestyle media brand have already moved to owner Vice Media’s offices at 289 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg. Vice, which acquired Refinery29 in 2019, recently scrapped plans to move to Rudin Management’s Dock 72 and renewed its lease at the space for four years.

A spokesperson for Vice told the Observer that it was always the plan to integrate Refinery29 at Vice’s Williamsburg office.

The website has operated out of 225 Broadway since 2012, when it signed a 10-year lease for more than 30,000 square feet across two floors, one of which remains available to rent.

Tomorrow Health, meanwhile, will be relocating from 1123 Broadway. The sublease is a big expansion for the company, which occupies only 2,000 square feet at its current office.

The asking rent for the sublease was in the low $50s per square foot, an increase from the $38 per square foot when Refinery29 moved in. Avison Young’s Peter Johnson represented Tomorrow Health, while a Savills team including Erik Schmall and Allyson Bowen represented Vice.

Read more

Johnson said in a statement that Tomorrow Health’s move would enable the company to accommodate an increase in headcount and “encourage collaboration.”

Vice turned against expecations when it decided to remain at its 77,000-square-foot office in Williamsburg. The company renewed its lease with WEB Holdings LLC, maintaining the headquarters it has had since 2014.

The four-year renewal gives Vice an opportunity to soon reevaluate its need for space.

The Kent Avenue renewal serves as a blow to Dock 72, which recently landed cooking and home brand Food52 as its second tenant. WeWork is the building’s anchor tenant, set to provide programming and amenities for the other tenants.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatelower manhattanOffice Leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Naftali Group's Miki Naftali, BRP Companies' Meredith Marshall (Photos by Paul Dilakian)
    Miki Naftali, Meredith Marshall talk development, death of 421a
    Miki Naftali, Meredith Marshall talk development, death of 421a
    R-L: Willow's Kevin Danehy, Era Ventures' Clelia Warburg Peters, Fifth Wall's Brad Greiwe and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani (Photo by Paul Dilakian)
    Real estate tech is coming for your business
    Real estate tech is coming for your business
    Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari and CBRE chief financial and investment officer Emma Giamartino (LinkedIn, CBRE)
    CBRE doubles down on flex-office provider Industrious
    CBRE doubles down on flex-office provider Industrious
    New York skyline
    Rising interest rates will dampen city’s investment sales market this year
    Rising interest rates will dampen city’s investment sales market this year
    135 West 50th Street in Manhattan in NYC with George Comfort & Sons CEO Peter Duncan (Google Maps, George Comfort & Sons Inc.)
    George Comfort & Sons inks 62K sf tenant in Midtown
    George Comfort & Sons inks 62K sf tenant in Midtown
    Schenectady City Council president Marion Porterfield (Facebook, iStock)
    Destructive tenants driving upstate landlords to despair
    Destructive tenants driving upstate landlords to despair
    ABS Partners Real Estate founder Earle Altman and 270 Madison Avenue (ABS Partners, LoopNet, iStock)
    NY Public Library leases 41k sf for Midtown offices
    NY Public Library leases 41k sf for Midtown offices
    Legion Investment Group's Victor Sigoura and 26 East 84th Street (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Old-guard landlords cash out in Manhattan, Bronx multifamily deals
    Old-guard landlords cash out in Manhattan, Bronx multifamily deals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.