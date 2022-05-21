Open Menu

Colorado home where infamous murder took place quietly listed

Convicted killer Christopher Watts home is put on market with wrong address to fend off true crime fans

May.May 21, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
The home where Christopher Watts killed his pregnant wife is on the market. (Getty)

It’s a crime-scene listing.

The home where a Colorado man killed his pregnant wife before burying her in a shallow grave and then smothering his two toddler daughters to death has quietly gone on the market — under the wrong address.

The New York Post is reporting the 4,177-square-foot on Saratoga Trail in Frederick where oil worker Christopher Watts strangled his 15-weeks-pregnant wife is being listed on a non-existent block by Rocket Homes to help ward off true crime fans more interested in visiting the grisly site than purchasing it.

In the fall of 2018 Watts pleaded guilty to killing his wife, Shanann, on August 13 of that year after she returned from a business trip to Arizona. He then took her body and his two children to a remote oil-storage site leased by his employer, where he buried her body, then smothered the two children — 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste — with a blanket before stashing their bodies in oil storage tanks there.

He was subsequently sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Before admitting to the murders, Watts had claimed his family had disappeared, and pleaded on local newscasts for their return.

The murders became the source material of the 2020 made-for-tv movie, “Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer” on Lifetime. Separate documentaries about the murder have also appeared on Oxygen and Netflix.

The house, which was built in 2013 and purchased by the family for around $400,000, remained vacant since Watts’ arrest and was foreclosed on by the lender after he defaulted on the mortgage.
It was put up for auction in 2019, but did not sell.

Rocket Homes is only offering limited showings of the home, and demand buyers show proof of funds and their own agent to see the house.

“If you are interested in this home, please submit a funding commitment letter from your bank for at least $660,000,” the description of the listing reads.

[NY Post] — Vince DiMiceli




