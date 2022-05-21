Open Menu

Smurf-erriffic! Michigan home seems to be inspired by cartoon

The roof of this home in West Bloomfield would make Handy Smurf proud

May.May 21, 2022 03:18 PM
TRD Staff
A Smurf house? (Caldwell Banker)

Is this roof awesome? Abso-Smurfly.

A bright white Michigan mansion with a Smurf-esque blue roof is having its five minutes of internet fame as real estate window shoppers go gaga over its cartoon-esque looks.

The New York Post is reporting the listing for the home in West Bloomfield, on the market for $4.19 million, makes up for its blasé interior shots thanks to its stunning roof that has the internet abuzz.

“If your home doesn’t have a Smurf roof then don’t even think about inviting me over,” the paper reports Instagramer Zillow Gone Wild captioned a post about the home.

“I live by here and sometimes I drive down this road just to soak up the good vibes from this roof,” wrote one fan.

But the home isn’t all about the roof that would make Architect Smurf proud (Yes, he is a character. We looked it up) and Bashful Smurf, well, do nothing because he doesn’t exist (See previous note).

The landmark home sits on three acres of property on Pine Lake a few hours outside Detroit, including 175 feet of lake frontage. It features a 100-foot dock for a jet ski and boat, along with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms over nearly 7,500 square feet of space.

There are nine fireplaces throughout the three-level home with some located in bedrooms that have sleeping porches.

It is also located on and has access to the Pine Lake Golf Course.

Built in 1920, the home has had the same owners since 2005 who have “passionately restored this grand home to the charm and character of the period,” according to the listing.

The Smurfs made their debut in Belgian artist Pierre “Peyo” Culliford’s comic strip “Johan and Peewit” but reached cult status in the 1980s thanks to the popular figurines made in their image as well as the NBC Saturday morning cartoon that highlighted their antics.

[NY Post] — Vince DiMiceli




