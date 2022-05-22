Open Menu

China bans government elites from holding overseas real estate assets

National Weekend Edition /
May.May 22, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Getty)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Getty)

That’s what Xi said.

The Communist Party in China is banning its key members and their families from holding real estate assets abroad in a move it hopes will help insulate the government from potential sanctions by other countries.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting a notice sent out by the party’s Central Organization Authority “prohibits spouses and children of ministerial-level officials from holding — directly or indirectly — any real estate abroad or shares in entities registered overseas.”

Those officials and their families would also be barred from creating accounts with overseas financial institutions unless they had immediate business in the area, such as schooling or work, according to the report.

It is unclear if the rules, issued last March, are retroactive, but some officials have already sold off shares they owned in overseas companies to comply.

The new rules come as the United States and other Western countries have used sanctions targeting the funds of Russian officials, business people and oligarchs in order to punish leadership in Moscow for its attack on neighboring Ukraine. It is believed the ban was put in place to minimize the political risk should such sanctions be pointed toward China.

“Leading cadres, especially senior cadres, must pay attention to family discipline and ethics,” Xi reportedly told the party’s top disciplinary agency in January, adding that his officials should “lead by example in managing their spouses and children properly, being a dutiful person and doing things in a clean way.”

Officials are now being told to sign pledges proclaiming they are abiding by the new rules.

Xi has long claimed to be fighting corruption and appearances of misdeeds by public officials in China through such campaigns as one in 2014 that went after 3,200 so-called “naked officials” who had relocated children and spouses abroad and hoarded assets overseas.

China does not prohibit citizens of the country from investing in offshore firms or even setting up their own, according to the report.

[ Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    chinaInternational real estateXi Jinping

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vanke US managing director Kai-yan Lee, RFR’s Aby Rosen and 100 East 53rd Street (Vanke US, Getty, M18 Public Relations)
    With Aby Rosen out, Chinese developer slashes Midtown condo prices
    With Aby Rosen out, Chinese developer slashes Midtown condo prices
    80 South Street and Oceanwide Holding's Lu Zhiqiang (ATCHAIN, Getty)
    Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site
    Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site
    Parkview’s Paul Rahimian and 1800 Avenue at Port Imperial (Parkview Financial, Handel Architects, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Chinese developer Hongkun faces foreclosure on luxury NJ condo
    Chinese developer Hongkun faces foreclosure on luxury NJ condo
    Wu Xiaohui, former chairman, Anbang, in front of Westin St. Francis (left) and JW Marriott Essex House (right) (Getty Images, Flickr user: Eric Molina - via Wikimedia Commons, MusikAnimal - via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Moody’s trims $137M on Westin St. Francis valuation
    Moody’s trims $137M on Westin St. Francis valuation
    Land in Scotland (HighlandTitles.com)
    They’re all winners: Gift bags aimed at Oscar royalty include Scottish land
    They’re all winners: Gift bags aimed at Oscar royalty include Scottish land
    Oceanwide battles to hang on to LA megaproject
    Oceanwide battles to hang on to LA megaproject
    Oceanwide battles to hang on to LA megaproject
    The amount of vacant office space in Hong Kong is at an all-time high, and new buildings are still on the way. (Getty)
    Hong Kong has more vacant office space than ever before — with more on the way
    Hong Kong has more vacant office space than ever before — with more on the way
    In the days after Hong Kong circulated its latest virus measures this month, several shops, bars and eateries said they would close (Geology.com, iStock)
    Hong Kong businesses struggle with fallout of city’s zero-Covid policy, supply chain woes
    Hong Kong businesses struggle with fallout of city’s zero-Covid policy, supply chain woes
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.