Open Menu

Order your copy now: “The New Kings of New York” arrives today

TRD’s thrilling, insider account of the last 20 years of NYC real estate is finally here

New York /
May.May 24, 2022 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink


In New York, real estate is a blood sport, rife with billion-dollar feuds. Behind every eye-popping apartment sale and new development are crazy stories about the uber-wealthy behaving badly.

Today, we share those stories with the launch of our new book, “The New Kings of New York: Renegades, Moguls, Gamblers and the Remaking of the World’s Most Famous Skyline.”

Written by award-winning journalist and longtime TRD contributor Adam Piore, the book sizzles with insider accounts from the developers, politicians, investors and financiers who are most responsible for the way the city has shaped up in the new millennium — for better and for worse.

Veteran real estate reporter and author of “Other People’s Money,” Charles Bagli, says “The New Kings of New York” belongs “alongside ‘Skyscraper Dreams’ and ‘Working-Class New York’ on the shelves of serious students of the city — which, if you’re in real estate, you must be.

“It’s rare for a book about real estate to read like a thriller, but this one does,” writes investigative journalist Vicky Ward, author of “The Liar’s Ball.”

Some of the most consequential stories of Manhattan’s evolution into a playground for the global one percent are now being told for the very first time in this compendium. A sea of historical context, red-hot takes and, yes, crazy stories awaits you — so buy your copy today and dive in.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
promothe new kings of new york

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mayor Eric Adams
Join Mayor Eric Adams at TRD’s NYC Real Estate Showcase + Forum
Join Mayor Eric Adams at TRD’s NYC Real Estate Showcase + Forum
Gary Barnett
Catch a fireside chat with Gary Barnett at TRD’s NYC Showcase
Catch a fireside chat with Gary Barnett at TRD’s NYC Showcase
Related's Stephen Ross
Quintessential Stephen Ross moments from “The New Kings of New York”
Quintessential Stephen Ross moments from “The New Kings of New York”
Hustle in style with official TRD totes and socks
New merch: Hustle in style with official TRD totes and socks
New merch: Hustle in style with official TRD totes and socks
From left: Willow’s Kevin Danehy, BRP Companies' Meredith Marshall and JLL's Bob Knakal 
Catch Bob Knakal, Meredith Marshall and Kevin Danehy at TRD’s NYC Showcase
Catch Bob Knakal, Meredith Marshall and Kevin Danehy at TRD’s NYC Showcase
New Kings of New York
Order now: The definitive book on the New York real estate wars
Order now: The definitive book on the New York real estate wars
Check out TRD’s official online store for branded apparel, books and more
Check out TRD’s official online store for branded apparel, books and more
Check out TRD’s official online store for branded apparel, books and more
Data Book 2022 Promo
Now available for subscribers: The Real Deal’s 2022 Data Book
Now available for subscribers: The Real Deal’s 2022 Data Book
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.