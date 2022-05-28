Most expensive home in Baltimore County back on the market

Baltimore County’s most expensive home is back on the market — one year after setting a sales record in the area.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the four-bedroom, more than 15,000-square-foot home in suburban Caves Valley has been listed for $12 million — just a year after it sold for a record $11.5 million, which beat the previous record sale in the area by $3.5 million.

The home is owned by Betsey Sherman, the widow of Black & Decker exec George Sherman, who purchased it last year with the hopes her husband could recover from a severe brain injury there, according to the report. But George Sherman died before they could move in. He was 80 years old at the time of his death.

Built in 2014, the home includes a gym, a golf simulator, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a wet bar and a dog wash, according to Lydia Travelstead of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the listing with colleague Alex Lerner. The five acres the home sits on also includes a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and two three-car garages.

Travelstead said the home sold for a record-setting price thanks partly to its expensive finishes and position near the Caves Valley Golf Club.

The president of the power tools group at Black & Decker and chief executive at the Washington, D.C.-based conglomerate Danaher Corp, George Sherman and his wife were married for more than 50 years at the time of his death. The couple has four sons and five grandchildren.

While Betsy Sherman has spent little time at the house, she told the Journal when there she enjoyed the peacefulness of the amply windowed living room.

“It’s so tranquil, especially in the winter, and especially when there’s snowfall,” she said.

The median price of higher-end homes in the Baltimore area is down 1.6% since last year, with homes going for about $950,000 in March, according to the report.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli