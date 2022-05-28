Open Menu

Most expensive home in Baltimore County back on the market

National Weekend Edition /
May.May 28, 2022 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The most expensive home in Baltimore County. (Townsend Visuals)

Baltimore County’s most expensive home is back on the market — one year after setting a sales record in the area.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the four-bedroom, more than 15,000-square-foot home in suburban Caves Valley has been listed for $12 million — just a year after it sold for a record $11.5 million, which beat the previous record sale in the area by $3.5 million.

The home is owned by Betsey Sherman, the widow of Black & Decker exec George Sherman, who purchased it last year with the hopes her husband could recover from a severe brain injury there, according to the report. But George Sherman died before they could move in. He was 80 years old at the time of his death.

Built in 2014, the home includes a gym, a golf simulator, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a wet bar and a dog wash, according to Lydia Travelstead of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the listing with colleague Alex Lerner. The five acres the home sits on also includes a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and two three-car garages.

Travelstead said the home sold for a record-setting price thanks partly to its expensive finishes and position near the Caves Valley Golf Club.

The president of the power tools group at Black & Decker and chief executive at the Washington, D.C.-based conglomerate Danaher Corp, George Sherman and his wife were married for more than 50 years at the time of his death. The couple has four sons and five grandchildren.

While Betsy Sherman has spent little time at the house, she told the Journal when there she enjoyed the peacefulness of the amply windowed living room.

“It’s so tranquil, especially in the winter, and especially when there’s snowfall,” she said.

The median price of higher-end homes in the Baltimore area is down 1.6% since last year, with homes going for about $950,000 in March, according to the report.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Baltimorerecord-breaking saleResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    “The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts
    “The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts
    “The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts
    Molly Ringwald and Alexi Lubomirski (Getty Images, Credit Cristina Cote of The Cote Team)
    Molly Ringwald’s former East Village townhouse hits market
    Molly Ringwald’s former East Village townhouse hits market
    27 Vandam Street, Hudson Square (Compass, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Hudson Square townhouse in contract at $15M could break area record
    Hudson Square townhouse in contract at $15M could break area record
    Silverback's Josh Schuster and Hopson's Chu Mang Yee with rendering of the project at 131-141 East 47th Street (LinkedIn, Getty, Ismael Leyva Architects)
    Hopson nabs $156M for Midtown tower, agrees to part ways with Silverback
    Hopson nabs $156M for Midtown tower, agrees to part ways with Silverback
    Mayor of New York City Eric Adams (iStock/Adams via Paul Dilakian)
    Mayor proposes restoring unstaffed voucher discrimination unit
    Mayor proposes restoring unstaffed voucher discrimination unit
    Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka in front of 2036 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Neil Patrick Harris sells Harlem brownstone in neighborhood record
    Neil Patrick Harris sells Harlem brownstone in neighborhood record
    Darien First Selectman Monica McNally and Great Island in Darien, Connecticut (Darien Republicans, Google Maps)
    Fairfield County town nears private island purchase for over $100M
    Fairfield County town nears private island purchase for over $100M
    From left: Oaktree Capital Management co-chairman Howard Mark; Helmut Lang; Hess CEO John Hess; and 8 Tyson Lane in East Hampton, Long Island (Getty Images, Oaktree Capital Management, Google Maps, Hess)
    Helmut Lang finally sells East Hampton estate
    Helmut Lang finally sells East Hampton estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.