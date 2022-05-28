Open Menu

Say hello to Singapore’s mega-penthouse

Valued at 111,111,111 Singapore dollars, or $80.24 million, the “super” penthouse doesn’t include renovation costs for combining four separate units

May.May 28, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Tristar Properties' Edwin Yip (Tristar Properties, Studio IF, iStock)

Overlooking Singapore’s Marina Bay, in the luxury 54-story Marina Bay Residences, is soon to be the biggest multifamily unit in the city-state. Valued at 111,111,111 Singapore dollars, or $80.24 million, the super penthouse will combine three penthouse units and a duplex unit, according to Insider.

What’s a super penthouse? It’s a term used in Singapore to describe a penthouse that covers more than 10,000 square feet. This unit clocks in at 23,263 square feet, so more of a meg penthouse, if you will.

(Source: Studio IF)

Listing agent Edwin Yip of Tristar Properties originally wanted to combine five units into a single $103.7 million residence. Ultimately, he sold one of the five units for S$19.34 million, or $13.94 million in U.S. dollars in September. He may not have gotten his super mega-penthouse, but that sale still set a record for the building.

With the remaining four residences—the three penthouses and the duplex—still on the market, Yip is still set on his dream of combining them and selling them in a single transaction as Singapore’s largest penthouse.

“In Singapore, it’s almost impossible to find houses of this size — this is almost two and a half times the size of a super penthouse,” he said. “Houses this size won’t be a single apartment, but our idea comes from the fact that we have control over four units that can be connected into a 23,000-square-foot space.”

If you’re interested in being the owner of this super penthouse, there’s a few things you should know.

First, as with many other houses in Singapore, Marina Bay Residences is a 99-year leasehold property. In other words, after 99 years, ownership of the property goes back to the original owners of the land— the state.

More importantly, the units will only be combined after purchase, so a buyer would have to bear the renovation cost of the project. So that price of S$111,111,111, which was chosen because “one” is the owner’s favorite number, does not include renovation costs.

The super penthouse will have seven bedrooms, including a 3,000-square-foot master suite— all on the 52nd floor. The 53rd floor is for work and entertainment. It’s where the living room and dining areas are, plus it has a home office and a boardroom.

(Source: Studio IF)

“A lot of clients tell us they need space for their home office and entertaining clients,” Yip said.

The highest floor is the wellness level, where the pool, sauna, and gym are housed.

Read more

[Insider] — Maddy Sperling




    Penthouse Singapore waterfront properties

