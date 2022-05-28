Open Menu

“The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts

It's the top-selling Real Estate Book on the online marketplace

National Weekend Edition /
May.May 28, 2022 10:55 AM
By Vince Dimiceli
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

It’s official: This book is the real deal.

Our new tome, “The New Kings of New York: Renegades, Moguls, Gamblers and the Remaking of the World’s Most Famous Skyline,” is now the No. 1 seller on Amazon’s list of top-moving real estate books.

In the book, longtime TRD contributor and award-winning journalist Adam Piore reveals insider accounts from developers, politicians, investors and financiers who get the credit — or the blame — for the shaping of New York City in the new millennium, a time when Manhattan evolved into a playground for the global one percent.

Bold-faced names inside include Related Companies’ Stephen Ross, Extell Development’s Gary Barnett, former deputy mayor Dan Doctoroff, and fallen golden boy Kent Swig.

Soon to be featured in stories in the New York Post and the Daily Beast, “The New Kings of New York” has already received positive feedback from authors in the field, who complemented Piore’s ability to get inside the minds of the big-time movers and shakers who had the capital and the ambition to reshape the skyline.

“It’s not often one feels sympathy for the real estate moguls of New York, a ruthless, uber-competitive bunch of men whose buildings are essentially a public display of their own phallic imaginations,” wrote Vicky Ward, the bestselling author of “The Liar’s Ball” and “Kushner, Inc.” “But in Adam Piore’s masterful, detailed reporting and storytelling, their humanity and complexities come to life.”

New York Times bestselling author Michael Gross concurred.

“Neither a slow wet kiss nor a spitball, it’s a sweeping epic of cupidity and civic generosity, visionary brilliance and abject stupidity,” said the author of “740 Park” and “House of Outrageous Fortune.” “Even if you can’t afford a penthouse overlooking Central Park, you can still get a great view in these pages.”

Released this week after five years of research and writing, the book was edited by TRD’s editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott and associate publisher Hiten Samtani.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Adam PiorebooksCommercial Real EstateResidential Real Estatethe new kings of new york

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gopuff co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev (Gopuff, iStock)
    Gopuff scaling back warehouse footprint amid rapid-delivery slowdown
    Gopuff scaling back warehouse footprint amid rapid-delivery slowdown
    Incoming WeWork CFO Andre Fernandez (WeWork, iStock)
    WeWork names new CFO
    WeWork names new CFO
    Brian R. Steinwurtzel and 100 Pearl Street (GFP Real Estate, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Squash club starting a racket at 100 Pearl Street office tower
    Squash club starting a racket at 100 Pearl Street office tower
    Upflex co-founders Christophe Garnier and Ginger Dhaliwal (Upflex, LinkedIn/Ginger Dhaliwal, iStock)
    Upflex raises $30M, signaling rise of flex-office aggregators
    Upflex raises $30M, signaling rise of flex-office aggregators
    Vorea Principal's Peter Papamichael with 10-04 Borden Ave (Vorea Group, iStock)
    Skydiver lands first NYC location in Long Island City
    Skydiver lands first NYC location in Long Island City
    Two Trees Management's Jed Walentas and 50 West 23rd Street (Walentas/via Marc Skrivo, Google Maps, iStock)
    Trustpilot takes 34k sf at Two Trees’ Midtown South building
    Trustpilot takes 34k sf at Two Trees’ Midtown South building
    Bruce Brickman and 35-11 9th Street (Young Jewish Professionals, Google Maps)
    Astoria cigar factory converted to offices highlighted NYC i-sales last week
    Astoria cigar factory converted to offices highlighted NYC i-sales last week
    BlackRock's Larry Fink, with 98 Riverside Drive (BlackRock)
    BlackRock sells stabilized UWS rental for $90M after landmark designation
    BlackRock sells stabilized UWS rental for $90M after landmark designation
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.