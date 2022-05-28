“The New Kings of New York” rockets to top of Amazon charts

It’s official: This book is the real deal.

Our new tome, “The New Kings of New York: Renegades, Moguls, Gamblers and the Remaking of the World’s Most Famous Skyline,” is now the No. 1 seller on Amazon’s list of top-moving real estate books.

In the book, longtime TRD contributor and award-winning journalist Adam Piore reveals insider accounts from developers, politicians, investors and financiers who get the credit — or the blame — for the shaping of New York City in the new millennium, a time when Manhattan evolved into a playground for the global one percent.

Bold-faced names inside include Related Companies’ Stephen Ross, Extell Development’s Gary Barnett, former deputy mayor Dan Doctoroff, and fallen golden boy Kent Swig.

Soon to be featured in stories in the New York Post and the Daily Beast, “The New Kings of New York” has already received positive feedback from authors in the field, who complemented Piore’s ability to get inside the minds of the big-time movers and shakers who had the capital and the ambition to reshape the skyline.

“It’s not often one feels sympathy for the real estate moguls of New York, a ruthless, uber-competitive bunch of men whose buildings are essentially a public display of their own phallic imaginations,” wrote Vicky Ward, the bestselling author of “The Liar’s Ball” and “Kushner, Inc.” “But in Adam Piore’s masterful, detailed reporting and storytelling, their humanity and complexities come to life.”

New York Times bestselling author Michael Gross concurred.

“Neither a slow wet kiss nor a spitball, it’s a sweeping epic of cupidity and civic generosity, visionary brilliance and abject stupidity,” said the author of “740 Park” and “House of Outrageous Fortune.” “Even if you can’t afford a penthouse overlooking Central Park, you can still get a great view in these pages.”

Released this week after five years of research and writing, the book was edited by TRD’s editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott and associate publisher Hiten Samtani.