Perhaps the city’s dealmakers were getting ready for the Memorial Day weekend: Only three investment sales between $10 million and $40 million, all for Manhattan properties, hit property records last week.

In one, an entity connected to the Harkham family bought a mixed-use commercial and residential building at 133 Grand Street in SoHo for $11 million. Aron Harkham, the managing director for the Los Angeles–based Harkham Ventures, signed for the buyer.

An LLC with ties to Corigin was the seller in the transaction. Corigin President Greg Gleason signed for the seller. Built in 1822, the property spans four floors and almost 8,000 square feet. It last sold in 2015, also for $11 million.

An entity connected to real estate developer Yan Moshe bought a commercial warehouse at 456 West 55th Street in Hell’s Kitchen for $15 million. Moshe, who also serves as the board chairman and owner of Hudson Regional Hospital, signed for the buyer.

An LLC tied to real estate investor Alan Fried, who signed the paperwork, was the seller. JLL Capital Markets represented Fried, who had been seeking $16.3 million for the property, CityBiz reported. The property is currently vacant.

Built in 1910, the building spans three floors across 21,600 square feet. It was last sold in 2006.

An LLC connected to Artifact Real Estate Development purchased a quartet of neighboring properties in Hamilton Heights for a combined $22.2 million. Artifact Development founder and CEO Javier Martinez signed for the buyer.

An entity tied to Bergen County-based Hellas Holdings LLC was the seller. Diana Nicholson, the LLC’s managing partner, signed the documents.

The transaction included three mixed-use commercial and residentials buildings and a parking lot on the corner of West 151st Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Each of the properties last sold in 2006.