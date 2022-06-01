Open Menu

Lumber prices continue to splinter

Cost of lumber has dropped 47 percent since early March

National /
Jun.June 01, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal)

Keeping up with lumber prices’ continued splinter has become a dizzying proposition for weary construction companies.

Lumber futures closed last week trading at $695 per thousand board feet, Inman reported. The cost of lumber has dropped 47 percent since early March.

The drop in costs is good news for developers and homebuilders, who have face rising materials costs on the back of labor shortages, supply chain issues and inflation.

“Outstanding uncertainty in prices is not only forcing contractors to pass on costs, but also to eliminate price caps in their contracts,” First American economist Xander Snyder said in a statement earlier this month.

While lumber costs are falling, they are still high in comparison to pre-pandemic figures. In February 2020, lumber was traded for $446 per thousand board feet, two-thirds of its futures are being traded for now.

Read more

This year’s market has seen worse. In March, lumber was trading for as much as $1,357 per thousand board feet. About a year ago, lumber hit a peak of $1,733 per thousand board feet, more than double what its futures were trading for last week.

Builders have been struggling to win a losing battle against supply chain delays since the onset of the pandemic. Privately owned housing starts rose 3.9 percent year-over-year in March, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. They dropped 0.2 percent from March to April, but were up 14.6 percent year over year last month.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index slid for the fifth month in a row in May, CNBC reported. The report cited construction costs and rising mortgage rates as reasons for the declining sentiment.

[Inman] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionDevelopmentlumber prices

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Red Apple Group's John Catsimatidis and 280 Eighth Avenue (Red Apple Grpup, Google Maps)
    John Catsimatidis plans mixed-use Chelsea project
    John Catsimatidis plans mixed-use Chelsea project
    From left: Bruce Teitelbaum and Kristin Richardson Jordan along with a rendering of One45 (Getty Images, One45, iStock)
    Harlem affordable resi project withdrawn, appears dead
    Harlem affordable resi project withdrawn, appears dead
    Eric Adams and Shampa Chanda (Getty, LinkedIn, iStock)
    Mayor eyes longtime planner as BSA chair
    Mayor eyes longtime planner as BSA chair
    Rendering of the new San Siro Stadium (Populous, iStock)
    Fans calling foul over plan to replace Milan’s soccer stadium
    Fans calling foul over plan to replace Milan’s soccer stadium
    REBNY president James Whelan (REBNY, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Construction pipeline soars 69%: REBNY
    Construction pipeline soars 69%: REBNY
    3 New York Avenue in Jersey City, NJ (Google Maps, iStock)
    Developers land $97M for Jersey City multifamily
    Developers land $97M for Jersey City multifamily
    Vorea Principal's Peter Papamichael with 10-04 Borden Ave (Vorea Group, iStock)
    Skydiver lands first NYC location in Long Island City
    Skydiver lands first NYC location in Long Island City
    Rob Speyer on the long arc of megadevelopment, New York’s renaissance and proptech bets
    Rob Speyer on the long arc of megadevelopment, New York’s renaissance and proptech bets
    Rob Speyer on the long arc of megadevelopment, New York’s renaissance and proptech bets
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.