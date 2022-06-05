Open Menu

As business boomed, real estate agents took in nearly $4B in Paycheck Protection funds

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 05, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Getty)

Real Estate agents across the country received nearly $4 billion in taxpayer-financed Covid relief — some to help pay for as little as one employee — even as real estate sales and commissions boomed during the pandemic.

NBC News is reporting the agents did nothing wrong when applying for — and receiving — the $3.9 billion doled out by the government’s Paycheck Protection Program designed to help pay employees and other eligible expenses, and the vast majority of the loans have already been forgiven because agents played by the rules.

All told, the Feds approved 300,000 loans to real estate companies claiming just one employee, which adds up to $3.9 billion in the loans backed by the Small Business Administration, according to data from the government’s Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), which is overseeing pandemic relief spending.

The report states that 146 companies received more than $90,000 each, but the average given to a real estate business was $13,000.

And those working in booming markets didn’t shy away from the handout: $3.6 million in loans went to Beverly Hills agents; $4.3 million landed in El Paso, Texas; and $14.9 million touched down in Charlotte, North Carolina.

So far $3.1 billion of these real estate loans have been forgiven. Requests for forgiveness for the remaining $800 million in loans have either not been sought, been denied, or are yet to be granted by the SBA.

The SBA says it is demanding about 12,200 loans be paid back, while 4,200 borrowers have appealed denials by the agency. Another 215,000 loans have been pulled aside by the SBA for manual review, an SBA official told NBC.

At the beginning of the pandemic, realtors did face uncertainty as sellers nervous about the virus canceled open houses. But by early May 2020, it was clear from nationwide open house data that people were looking at houses again.

Housing sales subsequently jumped 53 percent from April 2020 to January 1, 2021, and housing prices are now 40 percent higher than they were in January 2020, according to the report.

[NBC News] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Paycheck Protection ProgramPoliticsreal estate agents

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock/Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Real estate agents landed $3.9B in PPP loans: report
    Real estate agents landed $3.9B in PPP loans: report
    Gale A. Brewer and the West Park Presbyterian Church at 165 West 86th Street (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Failing church turns to developer for salvation, but Brewer objects
    Failing church turns to developer for salvation, but Brewer objects
    From left: Mayor Eric Adams, Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan, and developer Bruce Teitelbaum (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Housing suffers crushing defeat as mayor, speaker do nothing
    Housing suffers crushing defeat as mayor, speaker do nothing
    Capital offense: Legislature largely ignores real estate
    Capital offense: Legislature largely ignores real estate
    Capital offense: Legislature largely ignores real estate
    Jared Kushner’s investment firm draws House Oversight scrutiny
    Jared Kushner’s investment firm draws House Oversight scrutiny
    Jared Kushner’s investment firm draws House Oversight scrutiny
    Manhattan lawmakers Keith Powers, Mark Levine and Gale Brewer with Manhattan storefronts (NYC.gov, iStock, GaleBrewer.nyc)
    Manhattan lawmakers pitch 3-year pause of commercial rent tax
    Manhattan lawmakers pitch 3-year pause of commercial rent tax
    Mayor Eric Adams and Kramer Levin's Valerie Campbell (iStock, Getty Images, Kramer Levin)
    Mayor outlines sweeping rezoning plan
    Mayor outlines sweeping rezoning plan
    From left: Bruce Teitelbaum and Kristin Richardson Jordan along with a rendering of One45 (Getty Images, One45, iStock)
    Harlem affordable resi project withdrawn, appears dead
    Harlem affordable resi project withdrawn, appears dead
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.