Treeless Maine island gets plenty of inquiries, no takers

$339K listing has been stuck in the sand for a year

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 05, 2022 09:00 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
0 Wohoa Bay in Addison, Maine (Bold Coast Properties, iStock)

0 Wohoa Bay in Addison, Maine (Bold Coast Properties, iStock)

A 540-square-foot home on a treeless island off the Maine coast that attracted hundreds of callers and a half-dozen showings is still out at sea more than a year after it hit the market.

The property in Wohoa Bay off Addison, Maine, also known as Duck Ledges Island, was listed last spring for $339,000 and is still on the market with Bold Coast Properties. The listing describes the one-and-a-half acre island as a weekend retreat featuring ledges “loaded with seals for constant entertainment” and great views and says it’s a short boat ride from the Jonesport public marina.

(Courtesy of Bold Coast Properties)

(Courtesy of Bold Coast Properties)

The one-bedroom cottage has a combined living room and kitchen, along with a loft bedroom. Some caveats: It lacks indoor plumbing, heat or gas, and owners can’t secure regular insurance for the island or home because of storm surge and hazards such as a winter nor’easter. It garnered almost 100,000 likes on Zillow Gone Wild, the Instagram site.

(Courtesy of Bold Coast Properties)

(Courtesy of Bold Coast Properties)

The owner, William Milliken, a Jonesport selectman and Bold Coast realtor, has also owned the property on and off for the past 14 years. He told WGME earlier this year that no one has pulled the trigger on an offer even after receiving all the inquiries. Miliken didn’t respond to a request for comment.

One condition: Milliken has insisted that prospective buyers spend a night at the place to ensure they’re comfortable with their purchase. The island has a 2,000-watt generator for lighting and electricity, as well as limited cell phone connectivity and internet.

(Courtesy of Bold Coast Properties)

(Courtesy of Bold Coast Properties)

A science teacher was the first to own it and put a mobile home on the island in the 1970s, WGME reported. Milliken and a friend bought the island and installed the current house in 2008, sold it to someone else, then bought it back. He’s getting ready to rid himself of it once more, though.

“Amazon doesn’t deliver here,” he said to WGME. “But you can just get away from everything and realize how big planet Earth really is.”

Read more
(Courtesy of Bold Coast Properties)

(Courtesy of Bold Coast Properties)




