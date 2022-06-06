For the third time in six months, a unit at Legion Investment Group’s in-progress 109 East 79th Street condominium was the priciest home of the week to enter into contract.

Unit 6W was asking $16.85 million when a buyer signed a purchase agreement, according to a weekly report by Olshan Realty covering residential properties priced at $4 million and above between May 30 and June 5.

The apartment is over 4,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. It features a 32-foot living room with ceiling heights of 17 feet, six inches. The 20-story building was designed by Steven Harris Architects. Completion is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Amenities include a regulation-size squash court that converts to a basketball court, a gym, golf simulator, game room and spa treatment center. Twenty-seven of the 31 units have sold with asking prices averaging $4,035 per square foot.

The second priciest home to enter into contract was unit 1015 at Westbrook Partners’ 225 West 86th Street, asking $11.15 million. The prewar condo apartment exceeds 4,000 square feet and has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a library. It also features a 31-foot living room and an eat-in, Molteni-designed kitchen. The primary bedroom overlooks a 22,000-square-foot private garden.

The building is called the Belnord, a rental turned condo. Westbrook took over the conversion from HFZ, The Real Deal reported in early 2021. The renovation was designed by Robert A.M. Stern. Amenities include a fitness center, children’s playroom and lounge.

Overall, 28 contracts for Manhattan homes asking $4 million or more were signed last week. That was seven more than the previous week, snapping a three-week decline in sales.

Twenty of those were for condo units, four were for co-ops and four were for townhouses. Their combined asking prices totaled $190 million, with a median price of $6.13 million. The average home spent 347 days on the market and was discounted 3 percent from its initial ask.