Two of the biggest names in cancer care are combining to create a new facility in Flatbush.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and New York Cancer & Blood Specialists last week announced plans for a 39,000-square-foot facility at 2236 Nostrand Avenue. The Hakimian Organization building will house two independent practices and open early next year.

Sloan Kettering’s practice will be dubbed Memorial Medical Care. Patients at both practices will have access to advanced imaging, clinical trials and a multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment. Patients needing more complex care will also have direct access to Sloan Kettering’s main hospital in Manhattan.

Details of the oncology center’s lease, including length and asking rent, were not revealed. Additionally, the fate of the 20,000-square-foot Nike Community Store already at the site is unclear.

A representative for the tenants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sloan Kettering previously announced it would be adding a new cancer care pavilion for its main campus on the Upper East Side. The 31-story project is expected to cost $1 billion and include 28 operating suites and 200 inpatient beds, according to the Commercial Observer.

Healthcare real estate is drawing plenty of interest from investors as the sector is seen as a recession-resistant part of the economy. A recent CBRE report said approximately $25 billion of capital is expected to be allocated towards healthcare real estate this year.

That would be a major increase from last year, when transaction volume in the sector failed to reach $16 billion.