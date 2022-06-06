Coldwell Banker Warburg has promoted agent Christopher Totaro to sales director of its Tribeca office.

Totaro will oversee sales below 34th Street in the role, which has been left without a dedicated appointee for seven months. He is replacing Stephen Klym, who in November returned to Brown Harris Stevens after five months away leading Warburg’s Tribeca office.

Since Klym’s departure, president Frederick Warburg Peters and Steven Goldschmidt, senior vice president of business affairs and director of sales, have helped fill the role.

Totaro, who owns a co-op in the neighborhood, began his real estate career in 2013 with Halstead Real Estate before joining Warburg in 2019.

The appointment comes just under two months after Warburg announced a partnership with Reuveni LLC focusing on new development, which Peters at the time said would raise the company’s brand awareness. The venture came six months after Peters sold Warburg Realty to Coldwell Banker after 30 years as an independent brokerage.

The firm told The Real Deal in April 2021 it has 140 agents across its Upper East Side and Tribeca offices.

Coldwell Banker Warburg closed 179 deals for a total of $343 million to claim sixth place in the TRD 2021 ranking of the city’s top residential brokerages. The sales standings were shaken up by Coldwell Banker’s acquisition of Warburg Realty, marking the first time Coldwell Banker has had a company-owned presence in the city.