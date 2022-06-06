Open Menu

Coldwell Banker Warburg names new Tribeca sales director

Christopher Totaro taking over 7 months after Stephen Klym vacated role

New York /
Jun.June 06, 2022 08:00 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Christopher Totaro (Jesse Kent, iStock)

Christopher Totaro (Coldwell Banker Warburg, iStock)

Coldwell Banker Warburg has promoted agent Christopher Totaro to sales director of its Tribeca office.

Totaro will oversee sales below 34th Street in the role, which has been left without a dedicated appointee for seven months. He is replacing Stephen Klym, who in November returned to Brown Harris Stevens after five months away leading Warburg’s Tribeca office.

Since Klym’s departure, president Frederick Warburg Peters and Steven Goldschmidt, senior vice president of business affairs and director of sales, have helped fill the role.

Totaro, who owns a co-op in the neighborhood, began his real estate career in 2013 with Halstead Real Estate before joining Warburg in 2019.

Read more

The appointment comes just under two months after Warburg announced a partnership with Reuveni LLC focusing on new development, which Peters at the time said would raise the company’s brand awareness. The venture came six months after Peters sold Warburg Realty to Coldwell Banker after 30 years as an independent brokerage.

The firm told The Real Deal in April 2021 it has 140 agents across its Upper East Side and Tribeca offices.

Coldwell Banker Warburg closed 179 deals for a total of $343 million to claim sixth place in the TRD 2021 ranking of the city’s top residential brokerages. The sales standings were shaken up by Coldwell Banker’s acquisition of Warburg Realty, marking the first time Coldwell Banker has had a company-owned presence in the city.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mr. Cooper CEO Jay Bray (Mr. Cooper, iStock)
    Mr. Cooper cuts 5% of staff amid lender layoff wave
    Mr. Cooper cuts 5% of staff amid lender layoff wave
    109 East 79th Street
    17-foot ceilings help Legion condo snag priciest contract of the week
    17-foot ceilings help Legion condo snag priciest contract of the week
    (iStock/Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Real estate agents landed $3.9B in PPP loans: report
    Real estate agents landed $3.9B in PPP loans: report
    60 South 8th Street, #PH3 and 57 Wyckoff Street (Streeteasy)
    Not your average row house: $10M home tops Brooklyn market
    Not your average row house: $10M home tops Brooklyn market
    0 Wohoa Bay in Addison, Maine (Bold Coast Properties, iStock)
    Treeless Maine island gets plenty of inquiries, no takers
    Treeless Maine island gets plenty of inquiries, no takers
    The Brentwood home Betty White lived in for more than 50 years. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Betty White’s Brentwood home sells for 100K above asking price
    Betty White’s Brentwood home sells for 100K above asking price
    David Walentas finally finds buyer for Hamptons home
    David Walentas finally finds buyer for Hamptons home
    David Walentas finally finds buyer for Hamptons home
    Ryan Serhant, Christine Blackburn, Richard Ferrari, Itzay Garay, Ravi Kantha, Pam Liebman (Serhant, Compass, Corcoran, Douglas Elliman, Leslie Garfield)
    Ranking Brooklyn’s top resi brokerages of 2021
    Ranking Brooklyn’s top resi brokerages of 2021
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.