Open Menu

Hilton Times Square sold for measly $85M in recovery bet

Apollo Global, hospitality investor plan fall reopening of long-suffering hotel

New York /
Jun.June 06, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan and 234 West 42nd Street (Apollo Management, HotelPlanner.com, iStock)

Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan and 234 West 42nd Street (Apollo Management, HotelPlanner.com, iStock)

Another hotel is coming back online in Times Square, a vote of confidence in the property that comes more than two years after the pandemic forced its closure.

The Hilton Times Square was purchased by Apollo Global Management and hospitality investor Newbond Holdings, people familiar with the deal told the Wall Street Journal. The investors agreed to buy the property for roughly $85 million, only slightly more than one-third of its $242.5 million sales price from 2006.

The deal for the property is expected to close this summer. Once it does, the owners hope to have the hotel at 234 West 42nd Street up and running by the fall. Apollo and Newbond, co-founded by Neil Luthra, also plan to invest in upgrades for the rooms and lobby.

The 478-room hotel was an early casualty of the pandemic, submitting paperwork to close permanently in September 2020. The hotel first shut its doors because of the pandemic in April 2020. Its closure resulted in the permanent laying off of 200 employees.

The hotel’s owner Sunstone Hotel Investors didn’t make payments on its $77.2 million mortgage from April to September, but mortgage payments were held up prior to the pandemic. The California-based REIT also stopped making rent payments on its ground lease in March, setting the stage for a “negotiated transfer” of the property to another party.

Read more

At the beginning of 2021, the owner surrendered the 44-story property to Torchlight Investors, the special servicer of the mortgage. They agreed to a lease in lieu of foreclosure. At the time, the hotel was valued at $61 million.

The owners are looking to revive it at an optimistic time for the sector, which is still reckoning with recovery efforts after its pandemic-driven downturn. NYC and Co. is projecting a surge in tourism this year, forecasting 56 million visitors to the city, up from 22 million in 2020.

Another Times Square hotel, the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, was recently purchased by MCR Investors for $323 million, according to property records. It was the city’s largest hotel deal in about two years, but took a humbling haircut when compared with its $738 million purchase price in 2006.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Apollo global managementCommercial Real EstatehiltonHotel MarketHotelsTimes Square

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hakimian Organization president Ben Hakimian and 2236 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn (Hakimian Organization, Google Maps, iStock)
    Cancer care facility coming to Hakimian Brooklyn property
    Cancer care facility coming to Hakimian Brooklyn property
    Gale A. Brewer and the West Park Presbyterian Church at 165 West 86th Street (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Failing church turns to developer for salvation, but Brewer objects
    Failing church turns to developer for salvation, but Brewer objects
    1290 Sixth Avenue and Cushman & Wakefield's Toby Dodd (Google Maps, Cushman & Wakefield, iStock)
    Cushman & Wakefield on the hunt for new NYC office
    Cushman & Wakefield on the hunt for new NYC office
    RXR’s Scott Rechler and 1330 Sixth Avenue (Getty, RXR)
    RXR, Blackstone move to sell 1330 Sixth Avenue
    RXR, Blackstone move to sell 1330 Sixth Avenue
    CoStar's Andy Florance (CoStar, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    CoStar takes action against meme account; fired employees allege retribution
    CoStar takes action against meme account; fired employees allege retribution
    (iStock/Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Leisure, hospitality, construction lead strong May job gains
    Leisure, hospitality, construction lead strong May job gains
    Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere and 693 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps, MEDEF, CC BY-SA 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Battle rages for $100M settlement to Valentino’s Fifth Ave. landlord
    Battle rages for $100M settlement to Valentino’s Fifth Ave. landlord
    Manhattan lawmakers Keith Powers, Mark Levine and Gale Brewer with Manhattan storefronts (NYC.gov, iStock, GaleBrewer.nyc)
    Manhattan lawmakers pitch 3-year pause of commercial rent tax
    Manhattan lawmakers pitch 3-year pause of commercial rent tax
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.