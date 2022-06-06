A striking Cobble Hill townhouse and a penthouse in Williamsburg with reduced asking prices topped Brooklyn’s luxury market in contract signings last week.

The townhouse, at 57 Wyckoff Street, went into contract asking $10 million, more than any other property in the borough, according to Compass’ weekly report on Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more.

The home is unusually modern for a row house in brownstone Brooklyn — made possible by its location just outside the Cobble Hill Historic District, meaning it is not in the Landmarks Preservation Commission’s jurisdiction.

The asking price for the five-story, 25-foot wide home was reduced a month ago by $755,000, according to Streeteasy. The six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has an elevator and a rooftop hot tub that offers skyline views. It also has a penthouse floor with two bedrooms, and a Japanese-inspired backyard garden.

The oversized primary bathroom has a glass enclosed marble wet room and a freestanding fiberglass tub. Control 4 Lutron panels automate lighting, shades, security, music and the 10 climate zones within the home.

The second most expensive listing to go into contract last week was Unit PH3 at 60 South 8th Street in Williamsburg, with an asking price of $6.5 million — lowered by $250,000 five months ago.

The duplex condo spans over 5,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. It has white oak floors, motorized in-ceiling pocket shades and a kitchen with custom cabinetry and a waterfall island.

The upper level has a formal dining room, a media room, and two terraces with automatic irrigation systems, a jacuzzi and city views. Building amenities include a concierge, an indoor pool and a gym.

Twenty-six luxury Brooklyn homes went into contract last week — including eight condo units, one co-op and 17 townhouses — up from 18 the week before. The homes’ asking prices were a combined $90.7 million and the median asking price was $2.8 million. They spent an average of 87 days on the market and the average asking-price discount was 1 percent.