Open Menu

Not your average row house: $10M home tops Brooklyn market

Landmarks commission might not like it, but one buyer sure did

New York /
Jun.June 06, 2022 02:28 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
60 South 8th Street, #PH3 and 57 Wyckoff Street (Streeteasy)

60 South 8th Street, #PH3 and 57 Wyckoff Street (Streeteasy)

A striking Cobble Hill townhouse and a penthouse in Williamsburg with reduced asking prices topped Brooklyn’s luxury market in contract signings last week.

57 Wyckoff Street (Streeteasy)

57 Wyckoff Street (Streeteasy)

The townhouse, at 57 Wyckoff Street, went into contract asking $10 million, more than any other property in the borough, according to Compass’ weekly report on Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more.

The home is unusually modern for a row house in brownstone Brooklyn — made possible by its location just outside the Cobble Hill Historic District, meaning it is not in the Landmarks Preservation Commission’s jurisdiction.

The asking price for the five-story, 25-foot wide home was reduced a month ago by $755,000, according to Streeteasy. The six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has an elevator and a rooftop hot tub that offers skyline views. It also has a penthouse floor with two bedrooms, and a Japanese-inspired backyard garden.

The oversized primary bathroom has a glass enclosed marble wet room and a freestanding fiberglass tub. Control 4 Lutron panels automate lighting, shades, security, music and the 10 climate zones within the home.

Read more

The second most expensive listing to go into contract last week was Unit PH3 at 60 South 8th Street in Williamsburg, with an asking price of $6.5 million — lowered by $250,000 five months ago.

60 South 8th Street, #PH3 (Streeteasy)

60 South 8th Street, #PH3 (Streeteasy)

The duplex condo spans over 5,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. It has white oak floors, motorized in-ceiling pocket shades and a kitchen with custom cabinetry and a waterfall island.

The upper level has a formal dining room, a media room, and two terraces with automatic irrigation systems, a jacuzzi and city views. Building amenities include a concierge, an indoor pool and a gym.

Twenty-six luxury Brooklyn homes went into contract last week — including eight condo units, one co-op and 17 townhouses — up from 18 the week before. The homes’ asking prices were a combined $90.7 million and the median asking price was $2.8 million. They spent an average of 87 days on the market and the average asking-price discount was 1 percent.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Brooklyncobble hillLuxury Real EstateResidential Real EstateWilliamsburg

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mr. Cooper CEO Jay Bray (Mr. Cooper, iStock)
Mr. Cooper cuts 5% of staff amid lender layoff wave
Mr. Cooper cuts 5% of staff amid lender layoff wave
109 East 79th Street
17-foot ceilings help Legion condo snag priciest contract of the week
17-foot ceilings help Legion condo snag priciest contract of the week
(iStock/Illustration by The Real Deal)
Real estate agents landed $3.9B in PPP loans: report
Real estate agents landed $3.9B in PPP loans: report
Hakimian Organization president Ben Hakimian and 2236 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn (Hakimian Organization, Google Maps, iStock)
Cancer care facility coming to Hakimian Brooklyn property
Cancer care facility coming to Hakimian Brooklyn property
Christopher Totaro (Jesse Kent, iStock)
Coldwell Banker Warburg names new Tribeca sales director
Coldwell Banker Warburg names new Tribeca sales director
Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein with the Williamsburg Hotel (Google Maps, Sasha Maslov, LinkedIn)
Judge: Moskovits, Lichtenstein can’t be trusted with Williamsburg Hotel
Judge: Moskovits, Lichtenstein can’t be trusted with Williamsburg Hotel
0 Wohoa Bay in Addison, Maine (Bold Coast Properties, iStock)
Treeless Maine island gets plenty of inquiries, no takers
Treeless Maine island gets plenty of inquiries, no takers
The Instagramable view from Washington Street in Dumbo. (Getty)
Dumbo apartment comes with unlimited Instagram moments
Dumbo apartment comes with unlimited Instagram moments
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.