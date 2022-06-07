Be it the Hamptons, Hawaii, or the sun-soaked shores of Mykonos, if you use “summer” as a verb, chances are you’ll be on the beach at some point in the next few weeks.

You could do it the way everybody else does: Grab a towel, something off the “Beach Reads” table at Barnes & Noble, stuff them into a worn-out bag and call it a day.

But as the hot housing market begins to cool down, you should, too — and you should do it in style. This summer, treat yourself to a brand-new beach tote that’ll last for many vacations to come.

Here at The Real Deal, we don’t skimp on quality. Whether you find yourself beachfront or poolside, our canvas totes won’t let you down.

Where other beach bags will have you rummaging through towels just to get some cash, ours comes with a handy outside pocket for your phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses or other beachtime essentials.

Fill it with all the books, bikinis and beach towels you want — the straps are thick enough to hold it without digging into your shoulder.

And speaking of books, in case you’re caught in a summer storm or the splash zone of a cannonball, you’ll want something durable. Luckily for you, in addition to being the real estate thriller of the year, “The New Kings of New York” comes in hardcover, with a dust jacket that can withstand the elements.

Jokes aside, “The New Kings of New York” is not the average beach read — which is good, because you’re not the average beachgoer. You’re making deals and making history, just like Steve Ross, Kent Swig, the Zeckendorfs and all the other real estate moguls whose lives are captured in the book.

With summer weddings on the horizon, we’re reminded of Harry Macklowe and Patricia Landeau.

“Since I wasn’t getting married during the summer in the Hamptons,” Macklowe told the New York Times, “I wasn’t able to hire an airplane with a banner to go up and down the shoreline. I thought, ‘I own a building. Why don’t I just hang a banner from my own building?’”

Macklowe’s grand gesture is just one of the many notable New York City real estate moments from the last two decades detailed in the book. Get your hands on a copy if you haven’t already.