Hugh Jackman puts West Village condo on the market

Hugh Jackman might be playing a con-artist on Broadway, but there’s no scam here: It really is the Australian actor’s condo that hit the market in the West Village this week.

Jackman, who returned to the stage this spring in a revival of “The Music Man,” has put his triplex condo at 176 Perry Street on the market for $38.9 million. The two-time Tony Award winner bought the home in 2008 for $21 million, records show.

Corcoran’s Deborah Grubman, who has the listing, said Jackman and his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness, are selling because they’re ready for a change, but that they’re unlikely to leave the area.

Grubman is likely no stranger to the rich and the famous. Her husband, Allen Grubman, is an entertainment lawyer who has represented Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and U2, among several others. Her stepdaughter, Lizzie Grubman, has been a publicist to stars including Britney Spears, Jay-Z and The Backstreet Boys.

“I think that the celebrity factor in selling is probably not as important as it once was,” Grubman said, but added that the family’s well-established reputation for being generally good people may help the condo find a buyer. The listing, which appeared online Tuesday, makes no mention of Jackman.

The five-bedroom apartment was designed by architect Richard Meier, known for high-profile projects including the Getty Center in Los Angeles and the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art. It spans more than 11,000 square feet across its three floors, each of which are connected by a swirling white staircase and contain a river-facing terrace.

The bottom floor has a large recreation room and four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The second floor great room has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the river as well as a home office area, gas fireplace and professional gourmet kitchen. The top floor is made up entirely of the primary bedroom, a studio area and a spa bath with a sauna.

Building amenities include a concierge, a full-time doorman and a fitness center. Dining service can be provided by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant Perry St, which is located in the building.

The complex, which comprises twin 16-story buildings at 173 and 176 Perry Street, has had no trouble attracting celebrities. Besides Jackman, Calvin Klein, Martha Stewart and Nicole Kidman have called the development home at various times, according to Off The Mrkt.