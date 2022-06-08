Open Menu

Hugh Jackman puts West Village condo on the market

Actor lists home at 176 Perry Street, 14 years after buying it for $21M

New York /
Jun.June 08, 2022 02:58 PM
By Harrison Connery | Research By Greg Dool
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hugh Jackman with 176 Perry Street (Getty, Street Easy) West Village

Hugh Jackman with 176 Perry Street (Getty, Street Easy)

Hugh Jackman might be playing a con-artist on Broadway, but there’s no scam here: It really is the Australian actor’s condo that hit the market in the West Village this week.

Jackman, who returned to the stage this spring in a revival of “The Music Man,” has put his triplex condo at 176 Perry Street on the market for $38.9 million. The two-time Tony Award winner bought the home in 2008 for $21 million, records show.

Corcoran’s Deborah Grubman, who has the listing, said Jackman and his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness, are selling because they’re ready for a change, but that they’re unlikely to leave the area.

Grubman is likely no stranger to the rich and the famous. Her husband, Allen Grubman, is an entertainment lawyer who has represented Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and U2, among several others. Her stepdaughter, Lizzie Grubman, has been a publicist to stars including Britney Spears, Jay-Z and The Backstreet Boys.

“I think that the celebrity factor in selling is probably not as important as it once was,” Grubman said, but added that the family’s well-established reputation for being generally good people may help the condo find a buyer. The listing, which appeared online Tuesday, makes no mention of Jackman.

The five-bedroom apartment was designed by architect Richard Meier, known for high-profile projects including the Getty Center in Los Angeles and the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art. It spans more than 11,000 square feet across its three floors, each of which are connected by a swirling white staircase and contain a river-facing terrace.

Read more

The bottom floor has a large recreation room and four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The second floor great room has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the river as well as a home office area, gas fireplace and professional gourmet kitchen. The top floor is made up entirely of the primary bedroom, a studio area and a spa bath with a sauna.

Building amenities include a concierge, a full-time doorman and a fitness center. Dining service can be provided by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant Perry St, which is located in the building.

The complex, which comprises twin 16-story buildings at 173 and 176 Perry Street, has had no trouble attracting celebrities. Besides Jackman, Calvin Klein, Martha Stewart and Nicole Kidman have called the development home at various times, according to Off The Mrkt.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Greenwich VillageResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mortgage Bankers Association's Joel Kan (LinkedIn, iStock)
    Mortgage demand at lowest level in 22 years
    Mortgage demand at lowest level in 22 years
    From left: Former Better.com executive vice president for sales and operations Sarah Pierce; Better.com CEO Vishal Garg (Better.com, Scott Rosenthal, CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Better.com accused of misleading investors
    Better.com accused of misleading investors
    Jed H. Garfield and 510 East 89th Street (Leslie J. Garfield, Google Maps)
    Townhouse guru Jed Garfield swaps Yorkville home for UWS condo
    Townhouse guru Jed Garfield swaps Yorkville home for UWS condo
    Keller Williams' Allyssa Compton-Disla and outgoing ceo Lauren Balbuena (KWNYC, iStock)
    Lauren Balbuena out as Keller Williams NYC CEO
    Lauren Balbuena out as Keller Williams NYC CEO
    Mr. Cooper CEO Jay Bray (Mr. Cooper, iStock)
    Mr. Cooper cuts 5% of staff amid lender layoff wave
    Mr. Cooper cuts 5% of staff amid lender layoff wave
    109 East 79th Street
    17-foot ceilings help Legion condo snag priciest contract of the week
    17-foot ceilings help Legion condo snag priciest contract of the week
    (iStock/Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Real estate agents landed $3.9B in PPP loans: report
    Real estate agents landed $3.9B in PPP loans: report
    60 South 8th Street, #PH3 and 57 Wyckoff Street (Streeteasy)
    Not your average row house: $10M home tops Brooklyn market
    Not your average row house: $10M home tops Brooklyn market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.