Keller Williams franchise owner Richard Amato is on a quest to expand.

Amato has just purchased two Keller Williams offices, in Ozone Park and Bay Ridge, to go with the four he already owns: Keller Williams NYC in Manhattan, KW Legendary in Franklin Square, KW Greater Nassau in Garden City and KW Points North in Woodbury.

Greater Nassau Garden City hosts 518 agents, New York City has 615, Points North Woodbury has 348, Legendary Franklin Square has 220 agents, Liberty Ozone Park has 160 and Bay Ridge has 91.

That brings his agent count to 1,952, up from 1,459 at this time last year — a 34 percent gain. Keller Williams NYC provided the figures.

My plan is to take over market share all over the country. Richard Amato



The Brooklyn Bay Ridge office closed about $108 million in sales in 2021. Since the ownership transfer of the Brooklyn office, sales volume is up 33 percent for a year-to-date figure of nearly $64 million.

The Ozone Park Queens office closed $185 million in sales volume in 2021. Similarly, since the ownership transfer was finalized, sales volume is up 26 percent for a year to date sales volume total of approximately $81 million.

“My goal is to systematically and strategically grow my presence within Keller Williams in the New York area,” Amato said in a statement. “Further, my plan is to take over market share all over the country and open up auxiliary businesses to provide more opportunities to people in my sphere of influence.”

In 2020, Amato purchased the New York City franchise from Ilan Bracha and Haim Binstock, who had brought the franchise brand to New York in 2011. Amato then consolidated two Keller Williams offices, in Midtown and Tribeca, which were run as separate businesses. In July 2020, the combined brokerage moved into a 20,000-square-foot office at 99 Park Avenue.

Keller Williams NYC has staged a comeback since losing more than a third of its agents in 2019. The brokerage has increased its agent count by more than 40 percent in each of the past two years.