Open Menu

1 St. Marks Place office project scores $70M loan

Developer Real Estate Equities Corp. was facing foreclosure on office project

New York /
Jun.June 10, 2022 02:04 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1 St. Marks Place and REEC director Ted Robottom (Parkview Financial, LinkedIn)

1 St. Marks Place and REEC director Ted Robottom (Parkview Financial, LinkedIn)

A long-delayed office project in the East Village can finally proceed after the developer landed a $70 million loan.

Parkview Financial announced this week it provided the loan for the refinancing and construction of a nine-story, 61,000-square-foot building at 1 St. Marks Place. The developer on the project is Real Estate Equities Corp.

The loan refinances an existing land loan, as well as previous construction financing. Development of the project is underway and slated for completion in June 2024.

REEC’s plans for the development include 53,000 square feet of office space and more than 7,700 square feet of retail space. Parkview CEO Paul Rahimian said in a statement the boutique office building could be in “high demand from the growing number of tech companies in the area.”

The developer gained control of the property via a 99-year lease it signed in 2017 for more than $150 million. Two years later, South Korean financial services firm Hana Financial Group provided a $79.1 million loan. It then sold the $48 million first mortgage to Madison Realty Capital and held onto a $31.1 million mezzanine loan.

Read more

Things started to go off the tracks with the onset of the pandemic. In August, Madison Realty Capital took the first steps towards foreclosing on REEC’s leasehold interest, filing a complaint that alleged REEC defaulted on the mortgage.

A spokesperson for REEC told The Real Deal at the time the developer was working on a recapitalization plan and was optimistic about resolving the issue quickly.

The development is across Third Avenue from 51 Astor Place. As of 2019, REEC was shooting for top-dollar rents at the boutique office building, planning to ask for around $150 per square foot. It’s not clear what the developer will be seeking when the project finally comes to fruition.

The office market has been decimated in the wake of the pandemic. A recent analysis predicted that by 2029, the city’s office stock will drop in value by 28 percent, or roughly $49 billion, due to lease revenue falling and remote work rising further.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Developmenteast villageoffice marketParkview FinancialReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    5000 Corporate Court in Holtsville, NY (JLL, iStock)
    Tri-state deal roundup: RXR, Veris, CBRE, Lidl make waves
    Tri-state deal roundup: RXR, Veris, CBRE, Lidl make waves
    Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, NY with Simon Property Group CEO David Simon (Simon Property Group)
    Simon to add 160K sf, hotels to Woodbury Common
    Simon to add 160K sf, hotels to Woodbury Common
    Redburn Development's Jeff Buell (left) and Rosenblum Development's Jeff Mirel (right) with 745 Broadway (Redburn, Rosenblum, Red Mark Realty)
    Albany industrial district undergoing transformation
    Albany industrial district undergoing transformation
    Gary Barnett and a rendering of 356 Fulton Street in Brooklyn (Extell Development, iStock)
    Feil out, Extell in at big Brooklyn development
    Feil out, Extell in at big Brooklyn development
    SL Green's Harrison Sitomer and 609 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan (SL Green, iStock)
    SL Green sells Fifth Ave office condo for $100M
    SL Green sells Fifth Ave office condo for $100M
    Partnership Fund's Maria Gotsch (Partnership Fund, iStock)
    NYC needs to bolster life sciences pipeline, investment chief says
    NYC needs to bolster life sciences pipeline, investment chief says
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.