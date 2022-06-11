Open Menu

Off to the races: Gold Coast home where thoroughbreds train for $10M

Leonardo DiCaprio film "The Wolf of Wall Street" was filmed there

Jun.June 11, 2022 02:20 PM
TRD Staff
The home feature in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” (OneKey MLS)

A Gold Coast home featured in the Martin Scorcese film “The Wolf of Wall Street” where dozens of thoroughbred horses have been trained for races has hit the market for $10 million.

The New York Post is reporting the five-acre equestrian estate on Calf Farm Road in Mill Brook, Long Island, features paddocks, a riding ring, and a 10-stall stable where thoroughbreds have been trained for events such as the Belmont Stakes, the third-tier of the Sport of King’s Triple Crown that will be run late this afternoon at nearby Belmont Park.

Built in 2010, the home showed up in the 2013 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort, who made millions of dollars on Wall Street through “pump-and-dump” schemes that duped buyers into purchasing stocks based on lies regarding their value. Margot Robbie and Jonah Hill also starred in the film.

Scenes from the Russell Crowe and Seth MacFarland film “The Loudest Voice” were also filmed at the home.

The grounds surrounding the 15,000 square-foot-mansion feature an entertainment complex, a heated saltwater pool, a waterfall, a spa, and a cooking area.

The six-bedrooms and nine-bathrooms main house has a large gourmet kitchen, six fireplaces, an office, an elevator, a guest suite as well as other amenities including a wet bar. Its three levels have several terraces that overlook the paddocks.

Oh, and not for nothing, it also has a barber’s chair for quick, efficient haircuts.

The barber’s chair. (OneKey MLS)

The Post reports nearly 100 horses have already been trained to race on the grounds of the 5-acre estate.

There’s also plenty of storage for horsepower thanks to the oversized four-car garage, as well as a walk-out basement with a hot tub room, a bar and kitchen, a gym and a cabana bath.

The home is five minutes from the waterfront community of Oyster Bay Village, which features shops, restaurants, parks and a marina. It is also 25 minutes to Belmont Park, 45 minutes to the Hamptons and about 50 minutes to Manhattan.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




