Own an island on New Hampshire Lake for $3.4M

Hermit Island — and the house on it — have been in the same family for 4 decades

National Weekend Edition
Jun.June 11, 2022 12:11 PM
TRD Staff
The house on Hermit Island. (Realtor.com)

It’s a bridge not too far.

A lakeside property in New Hampshire comes complete with its own private island where a three-bedroom home awaits just 200 feet — or a two-minute boat ride — away.

Realtor.com is reporting the property on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, New Hampshire includes Hermit Island, a spud of land with one home on it that can be subdivided to add another.

Originally a simple retreat, the home has been renovated with new floors, a new kitchen and updated bathrooms. The living room features a fireplace, wood ceiling and sliding doors that open to a tremendous deck overlooking the lake.

The 2.5-acre island, which has a private sewage system and high-speed internet thanks to an underwater cable, is one of many in the lake, but one of just a few belonging to one family, who have owned it for 40 years.

Back on the mainland there is a garage with a bedroom and boat dock, but no bathroom. Still, it is a great place to store things for use at the island retreat, according to the listing agent, Corina Cisneros of eXp Realty.

“You can have all of your toys on the mainland that you can get to in a minute and a half,” Cisneros said.

She also pointed out that the lake can freeze over in the winter, allowing owners daring enough to walk across the ice and access the island home without using a boat.

The sellers are seeking $3,349,000 for the island getaway, and the agent is confident it will make a great vacation home for the right family.

“It’s available for a unique buyer who wants the privacy of living on an island, but with the convenience of getting to the mainland,” she says. “I think it will definitely be a second home for someone.”

[Realtor.com] — Vince DiMiceli




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.