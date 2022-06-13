Yet another penthouse at Icon Realty Management’s Beckford Tower has landed on top of Manhattan’s luxury market.

PH29 at 301 East 80th Street entered into contract asking $26.5 million. The figure is up from $25 million when the unit was offered off of floorplans in fall 2019, making the unit the most expensive in Olshan Realty’s weekly report on Manhattan residential properties priced at $4 million and above.

The 6,500-square-foot penthouse includes six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. It has 13-foot ceilings and a 200-square-foot terrace that faces west.

The new Beckford Tower is a 31-story limestone condo with 72 residences, designed by William Sofield. Amenities include a fitness center, 65-foot swimming pool, half-court basketball, playroom, game room and resident’s lounge.

The building’s PH30 entered into contract in April asking $27.5 million, also raised from $25 million.

The second priciest home to enter into contract last week was 2B/4 at 3 East 75th Street. The unit asked $22.5 million, down from $24 million when it was listed in February.

The owner paid nearly $8 million in 2006 for the 5,000-square-foot condo duplex. The home has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, along with three fireplaces and two terraces. It features a 784-square-foot great room with 17-foot ceilings and a mezzanine library.

The apartment is in a seven-unit, 50-foot-wide limestone mansion that was built in 1904. It has no amenities.

In total, 25 contracts were signed last week, three of which sold above $20 million. The homes’ asking prices totaled $205 million, with a median of $5.795 million. The units spent an average of 349 days on the market, with an average discount from original to last asking price of 2 percent.

Fifteen of the 25 units were condos, seven were co-ops and three were townhouses.