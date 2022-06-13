Open Menu

Beckford Tower penthouse leads Manhattan’s priciest contracts

PH29 at 301 East 80th Street in contract after asking $26.5M

New York /
Jun.June 13, 2022 02:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
301 East 80th Street, Priciest

301 East 80th Street (Street Easy, iStock)

Yet another penthouse at Icon Realty Management’s Beckford Tower has landed on top of Manhattan’s luxury market.

PH29 at 301 East 80th Street entered into contract asking $26.5 million. The figure is up from $25 million when the unit was offered off of floorplans in fall 2019, making the unit the most expensive in Olshan Realty’s weekly report on Manhattan residential properties priced at $4 million and above.

The 6,500-square-foot penthouse includes six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. It has 13-foot ceilings and a 200-square-foot terrace that faces west.

The new Beckford Tower is a 31-story limestone condo with 72 residences, designed by William Sofield. Amenities include a fitness center, 65-foot swimming pool, half-court basketball, playroom, game room and resident’s lounge.

The building’s PH30 entered into contract in April asking $27.5 million, also raised from $25 million.

The second priciest home to enter into contract last week was 2B/4 at 3 East 75th Street. The unit asked $22.5 million, down from $24 million when it was listed in February.

The owner paid nearly $8 million in 2006 for the 5,000-square-foot condo duplex. The home has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, along with three fireplaces and two terraces. It features a 784-square-foot great room with 17-foot ceilings and a mezzanine library.

The apartment is in a seven-unit, 50-foot-wide limestone mansion that was built in 1904. It has no amenities.

In total, 25 contracts were signed last week, three of which sold above $20 million. The homes’ asking prices totaled $205 million, with a median of $5.795 million. The units spent an average of 349 days on the market, with an average discount from original to last asking price of 2 percent.

Fifteen of the 25 units were condos, seven were co-ops and three were townhouses.




