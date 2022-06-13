Open Menu

Credentials faked on Hudson Yards tower, other projects: report

Investigation finds retired architect never saw building plans

New York /
Jun.June 13, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
450 11th Avenue and Marx Development Group's David Marx (Marx Development Group, iStock)

450 11th Avenue and Marx Development Group’s David Marx (Marx Development Group, iStock)

Three of hotelier David Marx’s projects are under scrutiny after an investigation uncovered that a retired architect who lent his license to the developer never saw the building plans.

Warren Schiffman’s seal and signature are on the designs for the 51-story Aloft hotel project at 450 11th Avenue in Hudson Yards, as well those for a hotel near LaGuardia Airport and a residential project in Queens. Schiffman didn’t have a role in any of those projects, however, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper found a contract between Schiffman and the Queens-based developer arranging for the architect’s credentials to be used. The contract between Marx and Marx’s design firm DSM Design Group, where Schiffman had worked, said DSM could keep using the architect’s seal of approval, despite his 2016 retirement.

Schiffman told the Times he was never asked to review building plans for the three projects.

Read more

An addendum to the contract was signed in June 2016. It called for Schiffman to maintain his professional license in exchange for payments amounting to $175,000 through 2027.

The Department of Buildings found no structural defects with the Hudson Yards hotel project, which remains under construction. The airport hotel was completed in 2019, and the Queens project has not been approved.

In December, the agency banned Schiffman from filing building plans after learning he may have been fraudulently re-registered with the state. Then in May, Schiffman admitted during a Department of Education investigation that he practiced architecture while unauthorized, which can mean he allowed his license to be used improperly.. Schiffman then forfeited his license.

The architect initially told the Times he forfeited his license due to his age. He also denied having an agreement with Marx, yet read the newspaper lines from the contract and said he was still getting payments from Marx.

A person who answered the phone Monday at Marx Development Group in Fresh Meadows declined to comment. In recent months, Marx has removed Schiffman’s name from several projects, replacing him with another licensed professional.

New York requires that a registered architect ensure that buildings are property designed and don’t pose a safety risk. If a licensed professional helped an unlicensed person practice the profession or attempted to fraudulently sell a license, the state could consider that a Class E felony.

Paul Newman, a building designer near Albany, was accused several years ago of practicing architecture without a license. He served nearly two years in state prison and was released in 2019.

The attorney general’s office is not investigating Schiffman. It is unclear whether the matter has been referred to prosecutors.

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionDavid MarxDevelopmentHotel MarketHudson Yards

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    Witkoff CEO Steven Witkoff and 589 Fulton Street in Brooklyn (Witkoff, NQS Creative, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Apollo, Witkoff beat 421a deadline with DoBro tower
    Apollo, Witkoff beat 421a deadline with DoBro tower
    Gary Barnett along with renderings of 1637 First Avenue (Extell Development, iStock)
    Extell lands $125M loan for UES resi project
    Extell lands $125M loan for UES resi project
    Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings (Getty Images, iStock)
    Netflix bids on 289-acre land in New Jersey
    Netflix bids on 289-acre land in New Jersey
    Demand for homes grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, but so did builders’ labor and supply issues. (iStock)
    Study says single-family homes cost $35,000 more to build than 4 years ago
    Study says single-family homes cost $35,000 more to build than 4 years ago
    Sonder ceo Francis Davidson (Sonder, iStock)
    Short-term rental startup Sonder cuts staff 20% after poor public debut
    Short-term rental startup Sonder cuts staff 20% after poor public debut
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.