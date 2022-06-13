Hunters Point penthouse sale breaks LIC record

A Hunters Point condo has set a Long Island City record.

The Arris Lofts penthouse sold for $4.8 million, about $200,000 under the asking price, according to The Wall Street Journal. The neighborhood’s previous record, set in 2020, was 3.5 million.

The average condo in Long Island City sold for $2.3 million in the first quarter of the year, about the same as the average price a year ago, according to Marketproof data cited by the outlet.

The 2,750-square-foot, three-bedroom condo comes with more than 2,600 square feet of outdoor space. The sellers are Stephen and Julie Fox, who bought a top-floor unit in 2013 for $1.55 million and an adjacent unit for $850,000 two years later.

Douglas Elliman’s Kirsten Jordan had the listing. Jordan declined to identify the buyer, who already lived in the building before moving up, according to the Journal.

The unit has 3.5 bathrooms and 13-foot ceilings with 10-foot encased windows. A wrap-around staircase leads up to the roof, according to the listing for the apartment, which has been featured on Aziz Ansari’s “Master of None” and “Elementary” starring Lucy Liu and Johnny Lee Miller.

The apartment’s outdoor space is split into a lower terrace and a rooftop deck with a bar, fireplace and irrigation system.

Arris Lofts is a 200-unit, 8-floor property that was converted from factory space to condos in the mid-2000s.

Building amenities include a 9,000-square-foot fitness center with a lap pool, sauna and massage room. The 3,300-square-foot residents’ lounge has a recreation room, childrens’ playroom, billiards room and catering kitchen.

