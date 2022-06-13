Open Menu

iBuyers backed off in first quarter: report

Market share of iBuyer purchases dropped to 1.3%

National /
Jun.June 13, 2022 05:01 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Offerpad's Brian Bair and Opendoor's Eric Wu (LinkedIn, Twitter, iStock)

Offerpad’s Brian Bair and Opendoor’s Eric Wu (LinkedIn, Twitter, iStock)

The iBuyer invasion is now looking more like an incursion. Perhaps even an expeditionary force.

Purchases made by an instant buyer, or iBuyer, dropped to 1.3 percent of the total market share of sales in the first quarter, according to a report from Zillow. That’s down from 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter and a record 1.9 percent in 2021’s third quarter.

Zillow’s report claimed that homeowners’ sales to iBuyers slowed at “roughly to the same degree” as home sales overall, but the decline in market share shows iBuying sales fell faster.

Overall, homeowners sold more than 12,000 homes to one of three major iBuying services in the quarter: Opendoor, Offerpad and Zillow Offers. The analysis, which looked at 43 of the largest iBuyer markets, excluded RedfinNow, which has been included in reports previously.

While iBuyer purchases have faded, their sales continue to break records as iBuyers try to unload inventory. The companies sold more 26,000 homes during the first quarter, the third straight quarter of record sales. iBuyers sold slightly more than 21,000 homes in the fourth quarter.

Read more

Besides the paucity of homes for sale, another factor tamping down iBuying purchases is the withdrawal of Zillow Offers.

iBuyers are still buying more expensive houses than traditional homebuyers are, although the disparity has shrunk. The median price for a purchase by an iBuyer was $347,000 in the first quarter, down 5 percent from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the median home purchase price for the overall housing market rose 2 percent to $340,000.

The notion that iBuyers are driving up home prices seems to be fading. Not only is iBuyers’ market share falling to near 1 percent, but the economics of the industry — and Zillow Offers’ demise — do not allow for extravagance.

As buyers compete for a finite number of homes in a low-inventory environment, human buyers are typically more willing to overbid for a home, while iBuyers need to make a profit and are powered by algorithms.

Rising prices are still helping iBuyers, though. The median markup of homes resold by an iBuyer in the first quarter was 14 percent, a record-high dating back to Zillow’s first data, from 2018. The median markup in the fourth quarter was revised to 4.6 percent.

iBuyers last quarter took longer than they did previously to resell homes, despite high demand for housing. iBuyers typically held homes for 120 days, more than three weeks longer than the typical 98 days in the fourth quarter. Labor shortages and supply chain issues might have slowed fix-up times.

Homeowners in Atlanta sold more than 1,600 Atlanta properties using an iBuyer in the first quarter, more than in any other market. The other two markets to exceed 1,000 were Phoenix and Dallas. The highest market share was in Tucson, Arizona, where iBuyers bought 6.1 percent of homes that sold.

As Zillow continues its exit from the iBuying business, the market share of iBuyer purchases should continue to drop, unless another company fills the void. In April, San Francisco-based Opendoor expanded to Long Island, the lower Hudson Valley and New Jersey, looking to remain the dominant iBuyer following Zillow’s retreat.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketiBuyingResidential Real EstateTechnologyzillow

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    158 Prospect Place (Zillow)
    Secluded carriage house tops Brooklyn luxury market
    Secluded carriage house tops Brooklyn luxury market
    301 East 80th Street, Priciest
    Beckford Tower penthouse leads Manhattan’s priciest contracts
    Beckford Tower penthouse leads Manhattan’s priciest contracts
    From left: Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes in front of 41 Bank Street (Eklund-Gomes, Douglas Elliman, Google Maps)
    Elliman’s Eklund-Gomes team snaps up new West Village office
    Elliman’s Eklund-Gomes team snaps up new West Village office
    27-28 Thomson Ave (Street Easy) NY, Penthouse
    Hunters Point penthouse sale breaks LIC record
    Hunters Point penthouse sale breaks LIC record
    20568 N 112th Street, Scottsdale, AZ (Redfin)
    Unbuilt Scottsdale mansion asking $32M, priciest in Arizona
    Unbuilt Scottsdale mansion asking $32M, priciest in Arizona
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.