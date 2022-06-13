Secluded carriage house tops Brooklyn luxury market

Two townhouses topped Brooklyn’s luxury market in contract signings last week.

The priciest was 158 Prospect Place in Prospect Heights with a last asking price of $5.5 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more.

Built in 1870, the carriage house spans approximately 3,100 square feet with three bedrooms and two full baths. It has a gated driveway, a four-car garage, custom sliding glass doors that lead to a private garden, an open floor plan with exposed beams and a floating wood-burning stove, high ceilings of 15-foot and 20-foot ceiling heights and large double-paned windows.

The second priciest signed last week in the borough was 548 Second Street in Park Slope, with a last asking price of nearly $5 million.

Built in 1891, the 20-foot-wide townhouse has five beds and three full baths. It features a whole-house water filtration system, new windows, high ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and a full-floor primary suite with a customized walk-in closet. It also has a library, office and large garden with a full-width deck.

In total, 21 luxury Brooklyn homes went into contract last week — including six condo units, one co-op and 14 townhouses — down from 26 the week before.

The homes’ asking prices were a combined $69.2 million and the median was $2.995 million. They spent an average of 101 days on the market and the average discount on asking price was 1 percent.