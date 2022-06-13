Open Menu

Secluded carriage house tops Brooklyn luxury market

158 Prospect Place entered contract with a last asking price of $5.5M

New York /
Jun.June 13, 2022 04:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
158 Prospect Place (Zillow)

158 Prospect Place (Zillow)

Two townhouses topped Brooklyn’s luxury market in contract signings last week.

The priciest was 158 Prospect Place in Prospect Heights with a last asking price of $5.5 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more.

Built in 1870, the carriage house spans approximately 3,100 square feet with three bedrooms and two full baths. It has a gated driveway, a four-car garage, custom sliding glass doors that lead to a private garden, an open floor plan with exposed beams and a floating wood-burning stove, high ceilings of 15-foot and 20-foot ceiling heights and large double-paned windows.

The second priciest signed last week in the borough was 548 Second Street in Park Slope, with a last asking price of nearly $5 million.

Built in 1891, the 20-foot-wide townhouse has five beds and three full baths. It features a whole-house water filtration system, new windows, high ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and a full-floor primary suite with a customized walk-in closet. It also has a library, office and large garden with a full-width deck.

In total, 21 luxury Brooklyn homes went into contract last week — including six condo units, one co-op and 14 townhouses — down from 26 the week before.

The homes’ asking prices were a combined $69.2 million and the median was $2.995 million. They spent an average of 101 days on the market and the average discount on asking price was 1 percent.




    Brooklyn, Luxury Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Townhouses

