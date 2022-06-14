Open Menu

NYC to auction Venezuelan media mogul’s Baccarat apartment

Raul Gorrin picked up 47th-floor residence for $18.8M in 2017

New York /
Jun.June 14, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Raúl Gorrín and 20 West 53rd Street (Google Maps, iStock, Asilvabuena, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)

Raúl Gorrín and 20 West 53rd Street (Google Maps, iStock, Asilvabuena, CC BY-SA 4.0 – via Wikimedia Commons)

A Venezuela media mogul with ties to President Nicolas Maduro’s government is set to lose his New York City apartment in less than a month.

The city plans to auction Raul Gorrin’s 4,500-square-foot residence at the Baccarat Hotel & Residences on July 6, according to Reuters. Gorrin, owner of the Globovision television channel in Venezuela, purchased the Plaza District pad in November 2017 for $18.8 million.

Payment problems started for Gorrin after President Donald Trump’s administration sanctioned Gorrin in January 2019 in an effort to oust Maduro. Gorrin was accused of bribing his country’s treasury for the right to conduct currency exchanges that netted insiders billions.

At the time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there was an “illicit scheme that the Venezuelan regime had long used to steal from its people.”

Gorrin allegedly started missing payments after the sanctions were issued. The condo board said in lawsuits filed with New York state against Gorrin that he has missed more than $600,000 in monthly charges and late fees.

Gorrin claimed in a filing that sanctions prevented him from paying the monthly charges. The television mogul said he asked U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control for a license to pay, but was rejected; OFAC manages the country’s sanctions.

In August 2020, the condo board won a court order to collect $185,000 from RIM Group, which owned the apartment and is controlled by Gorrin. The board is looking for another judgment for more recent payments.

The foreign assets office last year granted the board permission to sell the unit to collect the money.

Read more

Gorrin is still facing criminal charges in Florida, but has not responded to the charges and remains a fugitive believed to be in Venezuela.

As of 2019, Gorrin had fled an 11-count indictment accusing him of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by helping launder more than $1 billion in payoffs to Venezuelan officials starting in 2008.

Following one indictment unsealed in 2018, federal authorities sought to seize 24 properties supposedly tied to Gorrin. Those residences included luxury homes in Miami’s Cocoplum neighborhood, as well as a four-bedroom penthouse at 60 Riverside Boulevard.

[Reuters] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Baccarat New Yorkplaza districtPoliticsResidential Real EstateVenezuela

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Offerpad's Brian Bair and Opendoor's Eric Wu (LinkedIn, Twitter, iStock)
    iBuyers backed off in first quarter: report
    iBuyers backed off in first quarter: report
    158 Prospect Place (Zillow)
    Secluded carriage house tops Brooklyn luxury market
    Secluded carriage house tops Brooklyn luxury market
    301 East 80th Street, Priciest
    Beckford Tower penthouse leads Manhattan’s priciest contracts
    Beckford Tower penthouse leads Manhattan’s priciest contracts
    From left: Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes in front of 41 Bank Street (Eklund-Gomes, Douglas Elliman, Google Maps)
    Elliman’s Eklund-Gomes team snaps up new West Village office
    Elliman’s Eklund-Gomes team snaps up new West Village office
    27-28 Thomson Ave (Street Easy) NY, Penthouse
    Hunters Point penthouse sale breaks LIC record
    Hunters Point penthouse sale breaks LIC record
    20568 N 112th Street, Scottsdale, AZ (Redfin)
    Unbuilt Scottsdale mansion asking $32M, priciest in Arizona
    Unbuilt Scottsdale mansion asking $32M, priciest in Arizona
    Bob Saget (Getty)
    Bob Saget’s Brentwood home hits market for $7.75M
    Bob Saget’s Brentwood home hits market for $7.75M
    450 East 52nd Street and Greta Garbo (Credit: Getty Images)
    Talking Garbo: Greta’s apartment hits market for $7.25M
    Talking Garbo: Greta’s apartment hits market for $7.25M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.