What to do when two neighbors simultaneously decide to move out? Hope the two units are better as one.

Units 14D and 14E in the Beresford at 211 Central Park West are being offered in a combined sale, asking $32.45 million. Together, the two apartments offer 18 rooms — five rooms facing east directly over Central Park and five rooms facing south over the Museum of Natural History — and six bedrooms.

Corcoran’s Maria Pashby, who is representing the sale, has sold other combined units in the Beresford, including 9D and 9E.

Individually, 14D and 14E are listed for sale asking $19.5 million and $12.95 million, respectively.

The apartment at 14D has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It features a corner living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a library just off of the living room with custom built-in bookshelves and a gallery that separates the public rooms from the residential wing.

The 14E unit has two bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It similarly features a 29-foot living room with wood-burning fireplace, 20-foot library and 23-foot primary bedroom facing the park with two walk-in closets.

Maria and Joanna Pashby and Peter Zaitzeff of Corcoran, along with Paula Del Nunzio of Brown Harris Stevens have the listing.

The Beresford, owned by Solstice Residential Group, is a celebrity mainstay. Its roster of past and present famous residents includes Jerry Seinfeld, Meryl Streep, Calvin Klein, Tatum O’Neil, Isaac Stern, Diane Sawyer and Diana Ross.

Completed in 1929, the limestone-clad prewar co-op was designed by architect Emery Roth. The building features three lobbies, with entrances to different parts of the building.

After finding a buyer, the combination is subject to board approval. However, Pashby said it should be easy to achieve.

“This has been done before and we believe it’s an easy combination just with the knowledge we have of the building,” Pashby said.