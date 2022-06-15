Open Menu

Jeff Gural’s GFP borrows $191M on 40 Worth Street

Package includes permanent and construction financing

New York /
Jun.June 15, 2022 03:45 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

As the Federal Reserve pushes up interest rates faster than it has in decades, GFP Real Estate landed a $191 million loan for 40 Worth Street.

Jeff Gural’s firm secured the seven-year loan from a collection of banks led by Wells Fargo and including TD Bank and BankUnited. It will use the money in part to build out the Legal Aid Society’s new 199,000-square-foot offices at the Tribeca building.

The new loan replaces a $150 million loan provided by Capital One and TD Bank in 2015 that was set to mature in 2025.

The unusual deal included $155.7 million in permanent financing at a fixed rate and $35.3 million in construction financing at a floating rate. Generally, a permanent loan replaces a construction loan. In this case, the package included construction and permanent financing to reflect the building’s different phases of construction.

Legal Aid plans to occupy 125,000 square feet by August and 75,000 square feet in the remaining space under construction by March.

The nonprofit signed a 30-year lease at 40 Worth Street last June, moving from 199 Water Street and 80 Pine Street.

Paul Talbot of Newmark represented GFP Real Estate in the deal.

All available space in the building is leased. The property houses the East Coast headquarters of The Gap along with nonprofits the Acumen Fund, the Innocence Project, Legal Services NYC, Public Health Solutions, Weill Cornell and the Center for Family Representation.

Also known as the Merchants Square Building, 40 Worth Street was constructed in 1929.

Talbot declined to disclose the interest rates on the loan, but they were certainly lower than if the deal had closed a few weeks later. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked the Federal Funds Rate to 1.5 to 1.75 percent to combat inflation. It was the largest increase since 1994.

Rising interest rates make borrowing more expensive for landlords, squeezing profits and sometimes putting their control of properties in jeopardy. Industry sources say that a number of deals have been put on hold or repriced because rates have gone up.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateGFPGFP Real Estatejeffrey gurallendingManhattan Office MarketReal Estate Financetribeca

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Pyramid Management Group's Stephen Congel and Crossgates Commons in Albany (Pyramid Management Group)
    Pyramid lands refi to keep shopping center afloat
    Pyramid lands refi to keep shopping center afloat
    New York City Comptroller Brad Lander (Office of New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, iStock)
    Office occupancy in New York finally hits 40%
    Office occupancy in New York finally hits 40%
    New Jersey (iStock)
    Stop building the ark: NJ evictions far short of flood
    Stop building the ark: NJ evictions far short of flood
    Dermot Company partner Andrew Levison and 225 Schermerhorn Street in Boerum Hill (Google Maps, Dermot Company)
    Dermot buys Boerum Hill rental for $142M
    Dermot buys Boerum Hill rental for $142M
    From left: Duke Realty CEO Jim Connor and Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam (Duke Realty, Prologis, iStock)
    $26B Prologis-Duke deal ends cold war
    $26B Prologis-Duke deal ends cold war
    Witkoff CEO Steven Witkoff and 589 Fulton Street in Brooklyn (Witkoff, NQS Creative, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Apollo, Witkoff beat 421a deadline with DoBro tower
    Apollo, Witkoff beat 421a deadline with DoBro tower
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.