Open Menu

Bruce Eichner out of Crown Heights project; owner to go it alone

Original plan was killed by fear of shadows over Brooklyn Botanic Garden

New York /
Jun.June 16, 2022 03:28 PM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ian Bruce Eichner with 960 Franklin Avenue (960 Franklin)

Ian Bruce Eichner with 960 Franklin Avenue (960 Franklin)

A Crown Heights spice importer has filed plans for a residential development on the same land near the Brooklyn Botanic Garden where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company spent years trying to build a much larger one.

The new filing for 960 Franklin Avenue, from Zev Golombeck, calls for six stories and 293 apartments. It’s one-fifth as many homes as the 1,500 that Continuum and Lincoln Equities filed to build in 2020 in two 39-story towers spanning 1.4 million square feet.

The reduction will spare the project from the rezoning drama that doomed Eichner’s plans.

Since 1991, the site has been zoned so that no development on it can rise higher than 70 feet. When Eichner applied for new zoning to build his towers, locals raised hell because they would send shadows rolling over the Botanic Garden across the street.

In a rare intervention, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio came out against the project in the middle of the public review session. Continuum rallied union support, briefly hired a strategic communications firm and floated a smaller version of its project, but that too was shot down.

Reached by phone, Golombeck said Continuum is not involved in the new project, though he would not clarify if he has another development partner. “I really don’t want to get into this discussion,” Golombeck said.

He won’t have to, given that he needs only financing and building permits, not new zoning. It also means Franklin Avenue will get far fewer affordable units than Eichner was offering.

Since the rezoning fell apart, Golombeck and Continuum have been locked in a court battle over the land. In 2017, Continuum had agreed to buy Golombeck’s two parcels for $42 million, with the deal contingent upon rezoning approval. The courts have largely sided with Golombeck.

Continuum and its lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more

Golombeck’s development will stand 60 feet tall and cover 198,000 square feet, according to city records. Few other details about the new plan are public, though he lists Shmuel Wieder as the architect, not Hill West Architects, who designed Eichner’s development.

Continuum had said that it could build an as-of-right condo project with 518 units.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatecontinuum companycrown heightsDevelopmentian bruce eichner

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    218 Second Avenue and New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai's James Tsai (Mount Sinai, Google Maps)
    Mount Sinai’s East Village infirmary weighed for sale, development
    Mount Sinai’s East Village infirmary weighed for sale, development
    From left: RIPCO COO Mark Kaplan and BCD CEO Andrew Moger (RIPCO Real Estate, Branded Concept Development, iStock)
    RIPCO makes restaurant play with brokerage merger
    RIPCO makes restaurant play with brokerage merger
    Fairstead's Jeffrey Goldberg with Savoy Park (Fairstead)
    Fairstead puts Harlem affordable complex on market
    Fairstead puts Harlem affordable complex on market
    Joseph Chetrit with 92-11 147th Place (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)
    UES apartments, Midtown strip club trade in another active week for i-sales
    UES apartments, Midtown strip club trade in another active week for i-sales
    Jeff Gural’s GFP borrows $191M on 40 Worth Street
    Jeff Gural’s GFP borrows $191M on 40 Worth Street
    Jeff Gural’s GFP borrows $191M on 40 Worth Street
    Pyramid Management Group's Stephen Congel and Crossgates Commons in Albany (Pyramid Management Group)
    Pyramid lands refi to keep shopping center afloat
    Pyramid lands refi to keep shopping center afloat
    New York City Comptroller Brad Lander (Office of New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, iStock)
    Office occupancy in New York finally hits 40%
    Office occupancy in New York finally hits 40%
    New Jersey (iStock)
    Stop building the ark: NJ evictions far short of flood
    Stop building the ark: NJ evictions far short of flood
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.