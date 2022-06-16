Open Menu

Here’s how real estate stocks are faring in Wall Street chaos

Property firms’ shares are pummeled after two years of mixed performance

National /
Jun.June 16, 2022 06:26 PM
By Cailley LaPara
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green's Marc Holliday and Prologis' Hamid Moghadam (Getty, Prologis, iStock)

SL Green’s Marc Holliday and Prologis’ Hamid Moghadam (Getty, Prologis, iStock)

The stock market has been battered by a torrent of inflation and monetary policy news in the past week, and the real estate industry has not escaped the chaos.

The real estate industry did not perform equally throughout the pandemic, with sectors such as industrial and multifamily buoyed by high demand while office and retail languished during lockdowns and beyond.

But the factors bringing the stock market down, notably inflation and the rising interest rates it triggered, are now affecting the real estate market as a whole. On top of that, pandemic-era conditions that favored the residential and industrial sectors have been tapering since the beginning of this year.

Industrial and multifamily stocks have come down sharply since peaking in December. Share prices of Prologis and Lennar, indicators for the industrial and multifamily sectors, respectively, have dropped 50 to 60 percent.

Real estate investment trusts’ stocks have declined by 24 percent this year, said Haendel St. Juste, who tracks REITs for Mizuho Securities. “It’s been a tough year,” said St. Juste. “The list of macroeconomic headwinds has continued to grow.”

Read more

On a longer timeline, proptech brokerage platforms have fallen the farthest since an earlier pandemic peak. Redfin stock has been declining steadily since early last year and dropped by 70 percent from its peak in February 2021.

And the pandemic losers, office and retail, are now further from pre-Covid levels than ever. SL Green is down 30 percent from June 2021 and 70 percent from its five-year peak in August 2018.

The implications of these downward trends are only starting to manifest. Some proptech platforms have begun shedding staff, and Redfin and Compass announced layoffs this week.

A slumping stock price raises a company’s cost of capital, making it harder to acquire other companies, hire workers and retain the ones they have.

In the financial sector, St. Juste said venture capital startup funding has slowed. “Fewer companies are getting started. Less money is going to formation, which means there’s less jobs being created,” said St. Juste. “How do you invest with confidence in this market?”

While the picture looks grim and many are predicting a recession, St. Juste noted that the economy is in a better position now than it was in 2008. “The banking industry’s healthy, balance sheets are generally healthy,” he said. “There’s very little less credit risk, not a lot of excess inventory buildup. There hasn’t been overbuilding, so you don’t see as much risk as we saw going into the last financial recession.”

In a recent survey of investors, St. Juste asked what would have the greatest impact on stocks for the rest of the year. “A hundred percent of people said the macro [economic forces],” said St. Juste. “It’s clear that interest rates and the fear of recession is what struck the market. That’s what’s on people’s minds, unfortunately, and probably what continues to weigh on stocks.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrialMultifamilyofficeREITSStocks

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    GAIA's Danny Fishman with 177 Ludlow Street, 99 Allen Street, and 102 Norfolk Street (GAIA Real Estate, Google Maps)
    Gaia on multifamily buying spree as others back off
    Gaia on multifamily buying spree as others back off
    (iStock)
    The real estate stocks that won (and lost) the most during Covid
    The real estate stocks that won (and lost) the most during Covid
    1140 Sixth Avenue in NYC with REIT president Michael Weil (Google Maps, LinkedIn, iStock)
    New York City REIT in danger of default on NY real estate loans
    New York City REIT in danger of default on NY real estate loans
    Eli Elefant and 452 5th Avenue (IAVA, Property Building Corp)
    PBC nears $385M loan for HSBC tower after sale to Innovo collapses
    PBC nears $385M loan for HSBC tower after sale to Innovo collapses
    Jeff Goldberg (Photos by Studio Scrivo)
    The Closing: Jeff Goldberg
    The Closing: Jeff Goldberg
    L-R: Savanna's Chris Schlank, Eastdil Secured's Will Silverman, JLL's Bob Knakal (Photos by Paul Dilakian)
    Office royalty talk conversions, distress and the “downsize upgrade” trend
    Office royalty talk conversions, distress and the “downsize upgrade” trend
    The Closing: Jeff Goldberg
    The Closing: Jeff Goldberg
    The Closing: Jeff Goldberg
    Blackstone's Jonathan Gray (Blackstone, iStock)
    Blackstone: Give me your tired, your poor REITs
    Blackstone: Give me your tired, your poor REITs
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.