Open Menu

RIPCO makes restaurant play with brokerage merger

Firm acquired specialty brokerage Branded Concept Development

New York /
Jun.June 16, 2022 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: RIPCO COO Mark Kaplan and BCD CEO Andrew Moger (RIPCO Real Estate, Branded Concept Development, iStock)

From left: RIPCO COO Mark Kaplan and BCD CEO Andrew Moger (RIPCO Real Estate, Branded Concept Development, iStock)

RIPCO Real Estate is widening its interest in the restaurant business.

RIPCO acquired restaurant brokerage Branded Concept Development, the Commercial Observer reported. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the acquisition, BCD and its four New York City-based brokers will remain an independent entity and expand into more markets, including New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut and Florida. BCD CEO Andrew Moger will take on the title of RIPCO vice chairman.

BCD is a leasing brokerage focused on food and beverage brands. The firm, which was founded in 2001, includes local clients such as Westville and The Smith, as well as larger national clients like Benihana and Panera Bread.

This is BCD’s second big change in as many years. Last year, the firm’s project management division was acquired by Philadelphia-based real estate consulting firm Watchdog Real Estate Project Management. The acquisition was designed for Watchdog to expand its customer base in the tri-state area, while BCD could take its services nationwide.

Read more

BCD’s brokerage division remained separate from the areas acquired by Watchdog.

RIPCO has been a commercial real estate brokerage for three decades, but has zeroed in on submarkets, like the cannabis sector.

The brokerage established a team in the wake of New York’s legalization of marijuana to focus on representing tenants and landlords looking to lease space for recreational and medical marijuana sales in the tri-state area. As of late February, RIPCO had 35 clients that took a collective 125,000 square feet across the region.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateNYC RestaurantsRetailripco real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    218 Second Avenue and New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai's James Tsai (Mount Sinai, Google Maps)
    Mount Sinai’s East Village infirmary weighed for sale, development
    Mount Sinai’s East Village infirmary weighed for sale, development
    Fairstead's Jeffrey Goldberg with Savoy Park (Fairstead)
    Fairstead puts Harlem affordable complex on market
    Fairstead puts Harlem affordable complex on market
    Joseph Chetrit with 92-11 147th Place (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)
    UES apartments, Midtown strip club trade in another active week for i-sales
    UES apartments, Midtown strip club trade in another active week for i-sales
    Jeff Gural’s GFP borrows $191M on 40 Worth Street
    Jeff Gural’s GFP borrows $191M on 40 Worth Street
    Jeff Gural’s GFP borrows $191M on 40 Worth Street
    Pyramid Management Group's Stephen Congel and Crossgates Commons in Albany (Pyramid Management Group)
    Pyramid lands refi to keep shopping center afloat
    Pyramid lands refi to keep shopping center afloat
    New York City Comptroller Brad Lander (Office of New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, iStock)
    Office occupancy in New York finally hits 40%
    Office occupancy in New York finally hits 40%
    New Jersey (iStock)
    Stop building the ark: NJ evictions far short of flood
    Stop building the ark: NJ evictions far short of flood
    Dermot Company partner Andrew Levison and 225 Schermerhorn Street in Boerum Hill (Google Maps, Dermot Company)
    Dermot buys Boerum Hill rental for $142M
    Dermot buys Boerum Hill rental for $142M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.