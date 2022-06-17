A top Keller Williams agent has headed to Corcoran to form a team he hopes will become an international powerhouse.

Raphael Sitruk, the second highest-producing broker at Keller Williams last year, is forming The MSH Team at Corcoran with David Mayer and Michael Hania of Compass.

Sitruk brings $50 million in listing inventory to Corcoran, including 431 Broome Street in Soho, the boutique Broome Hotel with an asking price of $16.9 million. He’s generated $130 million in sales across his career.

Mayer and Hania, who until 2020 was a recruiter at Compass, have a combined $140 million in lifetime sales. Mayer is returning to Corcoran after leaving the firm in 2019.

The trio, who all speak French — Sitruk and Hania are from France, while Mayer is from Toronto — are looking to expand their clientele across North America and Europe.

“Having leads in two different continents, you have a rolodex that is stronger,” Hania said.

Mayer and Hania’s move comes in the wake of financial troubles and layoffs at Compass, but they said their decision was based on their relationships with one another and Corcoran’s status as the largest brokerage in New York City.

“There is a very important side of this new team; that we are friends and we know each other and we trust each other working together,” Sitruk said.

Compass and Keller Williams have both experienced shake-ups as of late.

Compass earlier this week announced it was laying off 10 percent of its staff as a result of slowing market conditions, inflation and increasing interest rates. The cuts come just a month after the company reported a first quarter loss of $188 million, up 25 percent from the same period a year ago.

Keller Williams recently changed CEOs, with Compton-Disla taking over at the head of the firm for Lauren Balbuena, who took a position with Sotheby’s International Realty.