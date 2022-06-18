A Massachusetts mansion in North Chatham on Cape Cod is being offered for the first time in 80 years — at what would be a record-breaking price.

Mansion Global is reporting the owners of the retreat, named High Scatterlee, are now seeking $16.9 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and two-half-bath home after initially offering it for $18.8 million back in March.

Built in 1939 for a family from Philadelphia, the home on a bluff overlooking Pleasant Bay has had only two owners since construction.

“It’s in the most coveted and quiet part of this area, which is already sought-after,” listing agent Brian Dougherty of Compass in Boston told the publication. “This rare setting offers privacy, which is at a premium right now, along with unbelievable vantage points.”

The 7,200-square-foot main house is flanked by two wings of rooms in which period details have been retained while modern amenities, such as a whole-house generator, were installed.

Also added in the 2000s is the “Shore Room,” which features walls of windows providing water views beneath a 10-foot ceiling that connects to a chef’s kitchen Wolf, Dacor and Sub-Zero appliances.

The more than 2-acre grounds include 500 feet of oceanfront property that features a grandfathered-in deepwater dock with three moorings and a boathouse. There is also a clay tennis court on the property, as well as a two-bedroom guest house that has two additional bathrooms, a private arboretum and a seaside rose garden.

Every bedroom in the main house has its own ensuite bathroom, according to the report, which notes the home sits behind high, established hedges to hide it from the view of passersby on the street.

“This is a wonderful house for a large family, and for hosting guests and friends who value their own space and privacy,” Dougherty told the publication.

[Mansion Global] — Vince DiMiceli