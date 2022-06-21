A 19th century townhouse in Carroll Gardens and a 20th century one in Park Slope topped the Brooklyn luxury market last week.

The townhouse at 221 Carroll Street asking $7.5 million was the most expensive home in Brooklyn to go into contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report of contracts signed for homes asking $2 million or more.

The Italianate townhouse is over 4,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms. The garden still has the original iron gate and the foyer has black and white chevron marble floors.

The “grand salon” has ceilings over 12 feet high and a center wood burning fireplace, as well as restored crown moldings. The kitchen has Carrara marble waterfall countertops, new appliances and glass French doors leading to a deck over the backyard.

The third floor consists of a skylit primary suite with two large walk-in closets and a walk-in shower with a window overlooking the garden. The garden floor is a two-bedroom rental unit.

The second most expensive home to find a buyer last week was 828 President Street in Park Slope, asking $5.5 million. Built in the 1920s, the 20.5-foot-wide home measures 4,200 square feet and has seven bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It was recently restored and has central air conditioning, a sun-filled kitchen and updated electrical and plumbing systems.

The owner is also offering two deeded parking spaces, one on Garfield Place and one on Union Street, for $250,000 each. It is not clear if the buyer went for either one.

Twenty-eight luxury homes in Brooklyn went into contract last week — 15 condos and 13 townhouses — up from 21 the week prior. The homes’ combined asking price was $90.7 million and the median asking price was just under $3 million. The average price per square foot was $1,426. The average home spent 63 days on the market and its asking price was not discounted.