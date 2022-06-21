Chipotle founder Steve Ells made some major cheddar on a West Village townhouse flip.

Ells sold the property at 27 East 11th Street for $35 million, the New York Post reported. The identity of the buyer in the off-market transaction is unclear.

The sale happened shortly after Ells bought the property for $29.5 million in October. The fast food chain’s former chief executive reportedly beat multiple buyers to secure the 9,000-square-foot row house.

The place was meant to be a crash pad as work continued on Ells’ mega-mansion down the street, which has endured construction delays since he purchased the two buildings in 2014 and 2015.

It’s not clear if the mega-mansion, which cost $32.5 million for the purchase of the properties alone, is complete.

But property records revealed that the sale of 27 East 11th Street is complete after it was purchased by an LLC named Kaiaulu. The mansion is five stories tall, featuring seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Outdoor amenities include a 2,000-square-foot garden, two terraces and a roof deck.

The home has four wood-burning fireplaces and three gas fireplaces, along with heated flooring and large skylights.

Other features of the home include a library with a wet bar, a large playroom, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a lounge room and a media room.

The Greek Revival home was built in the 1840s. At one time, it was the childhood home of Janet Travell, the first female White House physician, who served John F. Kennedy.

When Ells purchased the property, it represented the most expensive Manhattan contract signed in the first week of October. The property last sold for $26 million in 2016.

Last year, Ells sold his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath co-op at 40 Fifth Avenue to Swiss chef Daniel Humm for $14.5 million. Ells had purchased the duplex at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 11th Street from Ed Fancher, founding publisher of the Village Voice, for $11 million in 2009.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner