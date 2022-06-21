Open Menu

Chipotle founder flips $35M West Village townhouse

Steve Ells paid $29.5M for 27 East 11th Street in October

New York /
Jun.June 21, 2022 03:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Chipotle founder Steve Ells with 27 East 11th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Chipotle founder Steve Ells with 27 East 11th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Chipotle founder Steve Ells made some major cheddar on a West Village townhouse flip.

Ells sold the property at 27 East 11th Street for $35 million, the New York Post reported. The identity of the buyer in the off-market transaction is unclear.

The sale happened shortly after Ells bought the property for $29.5 million in October. The fast food chain’s former chief executive reportedly beat multiple buyers to secure the 9,000-square-foot row house.

The place was meant to be a crash pad as work continued on Ells’ mega-mansion down the street, which has endured construction delays since he purchased the two buildings in 2014 and 2015.

It’s not clear if the mega-mansion, which cost $32.5 million for the purchase of the properties alone, is complete.

But property records revealed that the sale of 27 East 11th Street is complete after it was purchased by an LLC named Kaiaulu. The mansion is five stories tall, featuring seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Outdoor amenities include a 2,000-square-foot garden, two terraces and a roof deck.

Read more

The home has four wood-burning fireplaces and three gas fireplaces, along with heated flooring and large skylights.

Other features of the home include a library with a wet bar, a large playroom, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a lounge room and a media room.

The Greek Revival home was built in the 1840s. At one time, it was the childhood home of Janet Travell, the first female White House physician, who served John F. Kennedy.

When Ells purchased the property, it represented the most expensive Manhattan contract signed in the first week of October. The property last sold for $26 million in 2016.

Last year, Ells sold his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath co-op at 40 Fifth Avenue to Swiss chef Daniel Humm for $14.5 million. Ells had purchased the duplex at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 11th Street from Ed Fancher, founding publisher of the Village Voice, for $11 million in 2009.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateResidential Real Estatetownhouse marketWest Village

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of 15 Central Park West (Google Maps, iStock)
    Zeckendorf’s 15 CPW snatches Manhattan’s top contract amid market dip
    Zeckendorf’s 15 CPW snatches Manhattan’s top contract amid market dip
    221 Carroll Street and 828 President Street (StreetEasy, iStock)
    Carroll Gardens, Park Slope townhouses top Brooklyn luxury contracts list
    Carroll Gardens, Park Slope townhouses top Brooklyn luxury contracts list
    Sophocles Zoullas and 275 Ox Pasture Road in Southampton (Getty Images, Harald Grant Real Estate, iStock)
    ‘Tenacre’ estate is only 3 acres, but lists for $25M
    ‘Tenacre’ estate is only 3 acres, but lists for $25M
    From left: Oxford Property Group's Adam Mahfouda and Level Group's Larry Link
    Oxford Property Group and Level Group joining forces
    Oxford Property Group and Level Group joining forces
    Rising costs plunge Arizona’s Salt River Valley into affordability crisis
    Rising costs plunge Arizona’s Salt River Valley into affordability crisis
    Rising costs plunge Arizona’s Salt River Valley into affordability crisis
    Top dog-friendly cities
    All dogs go to Antioch
    All dogs go to Antioch
    10181 US Highway 98 West and 39 Sandy Dunes Circle (LoopNet)
    Florida Panhandle estate sold for $25M
    Florida Panhandle estate sold for $25M
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Getty)
    About Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s housing “reset”
    About Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s housing “reset”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.