Open Menu

Oxford Property Group and Level Group joining forces

Combined company ‘actively on the hunt’ for other acquisitions

New York /
Jun.June 21, 2022 07:00 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Oxford Property Group's Adam Mahfouda and Level Group's Larry Link

From left: Oxford Property Group’s Adam Mahfouda and Level Group’s Larry Link (Oxford, Level, iStock)

Level Group has merged with Oxford Property Group effective last week, The Real Deal has learned.

The deal brings the total number of agents operating under the Oxford umbrella to nearly 1,000, with the vast majority operating in New York City, according to Level Group Co-Founder and President Larry Link — and the combined company is looking for more firms to absorb.

“We’re actively on the hunt for other companies,” Link said, adding that the company is interested in acquiring both residential and commercial brokerages.

Read more

Link, who’s staying on as president of the new conglomerate, declined to disclose the financial terms but said there will be no layoffs associated with the merger. The company has hired Bryan Schaffer, previously of Engel & Volkers, to head mergers and acquisitions.

The acquisition comes two years after Oxford Property Group bought brokerages Spire Group and Kian Realty. By headcount, the new merger makes Oxford-Spire-Level the sixth largest firm in New York, with 814 brokers, according to data collected in December by The Real Deal.

“This merger underscores Oxford-Spire’s commitment to being the largest and best brokerage company in New York City with a stated goal of finally giving agents the proper compensation for the hard work they do as entrepreneurs and independent contractors,” Oxford-Spire CEO and Founder Adam Mahfouda said in a statement.

The company’s brands will continue to operate under their current names and licenses but will continue under the same corporate umbrella and share internal infrastructure, according to Link.

Link said the merger was first discussed in 2016 but was set aside while he and Level Group Co-Founder Michael Greenberg grew the development side of the company. Greenberg’s death last September was one of several factors that led to the merger happening now. Another was the calculation that greater scale would allow the firm to better support its brokers.

“I wanted to be able to offer more tools to staff and agents but we were constrained because we didn’t have enough size to be able to pay for those things, frankly,” Link said.

The merger combines two of the largest 100-percent-commission firms in the area. The model allows brokers to pay a $495 monthly fee and in exchange keep all of their commissions, or pay $99 per month and pay a 10 percent split with the brokerage.

“For productive agents it’s a no-brainer,” Link said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateLevel GroupOxford GroupResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sophocles Zoullas and 275 Ox Pasture Road in Southampton (Getty Images, Harald Grant Real Estate, iStock)
    ‘Tenacre’ estate is only 3 acres, but lists for $25M
    ‘Tenacre’ estate is only 3 acres, but lists for $25M
    Rising costs plunge Arizona’s Salt River Valley into affordability crisis
    Rising costs plunge Arizona’s Salt River Valley into affordability crisis
    Rising costs plunge Arizona’s Salt River Valley into affordability crisis
    The planned National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. (BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group & Atchain)
    National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth, Texas moving forward
    National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth, Texas moving forward
    Top dog-friendly cities
    All dogs go to Antioch
    All dogs go to Antioch
    10181 US Highway 98 West and 39 Sandy Dunes Circle (LoopNet)
    Florida Panhandle estate sold for $25M
    Florida Panhandle estate sold for $25M
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Getty)
    About Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s housing “reset”
    About Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s housing “reset”
    Secretary Marcia L. Fudge (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Factory-made homes get a push with Washington showcase
    Factory-made homes get a push with Washington showcase
    The dome-shaped house (Special Finds)
    Spaceship-style home of late radio psychic comes to market
    Spaceship-style home of late radio psychic comes to market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.