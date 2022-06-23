Open Menu

Former Barney’s chair relists Manhattan penthouse with $7.5M price cut

Ex-hedge fund manager Richard Perry lists with Official’s Tal Alexander

New York /
Jun.June 23, 2022 03:07 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Richard C. Perry with 1 Sutton Place South

Richard C. Perry with 1 Sutton Place South (Tal, Wikipedia)

Former hedge fund manager Richard Perry is on his second try to sell his penthouse at 1 Sutton Place South.

The apartment, which was previously listed for $45 million through Sotheby’s International Realty, hit the market again today for $37.5 million with Official’s Tal Alexander .

The unit was de-listed about six months ago. Its price was lowered to fit in “where the environment is today,” Alexander said.

The five-bedroom apartment has 6.5 bathrooms and a 7,400-square-foot wraparound terrace, according to a Streeteasy listing. It offers 360-degree views of the East River, Brooklyn and Midtown East. The home was designed by Rosario Candela and the powder room was designed by artist Leo Villareal.

The apartment, which Alexander said spans an entire city block, is divided into two wings — the northern one for daily living and the southern one for entertaining guests — with the kitchen in the middle.

Read more

The former financier and his wife Lisa bought the apartment in 2000 for $10.9 million. The home’s previous owners include the late philanthropist Janet Annenberg Hooker and socialite C.Z. Guest.

Perry became a star in financial circles after founding the hedge fund Perry Capital in 1988, becoming a billionaire in the process, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He acquired a controlling interest in the Barney’s department store company in 2012. Perry came on as chairman of the board seven years before the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the Journal reported his missteps were widely blamed for contributing to its demise. Perry shuttered the eponymous fund in 2016 after a series of losses and is no longer on Forbes’ list of billionaires.

The penthouse’s return to the market comes on the heels of Manhattan’s luxury market’s worst week in 18 months. The Olshan Report tracking signed contracts at $4 million or more showed only 12 contracts were signed between June 13 and 17, the lowest number since the week of Dec. 28, 2020, and homes received an average discount of 6 percent.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    MidtownResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of home-flipping (iStock)
    Home-flipping hits 22-year high, but profits narrow
    Home-flipping hits 22-year high, but profits narrow
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    In just a year, renting has become far cheaper than owning
    In just a year, renting has become far cheaper than owning
    JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (Getty Images, iStock)
    JPMorgan Chase adds to mortgage industry layoffs
    JPMorgan Chase adds to mortgage industry layoffs
    452 Fifth Avenue
    Party’s over: Rising interest rates crash CRE’s Covid recovery
    Party’s over: Rising interest rates crash CRE’s Covid recovery
    Julia Koch and 840 Meadow Lane in Southampton (Getty Images, Tim Davis/Corcoran)
    Julia Koch revealed as buyer of dated $70M Southampton estate
    Julia Koch revealed as buyer of dated $70M Southampton estate
    Morgan Stanley's Ron Vinder and 212 West 18th Street (CORE Real Estate, Morgan Stanley, iStock)
    Condo board fails to evict buyer of discounted 1MDB penthouse
    Condo board fails to evict buyer of discounted 1MDB penthouse
    An illustration of sad homebuyers (iStock)
    Housing affordability drops to 15-year low: Zillow
    Housing affordability drops to 15-year low: Zillow
    Top to bottom: Daniela Sassoun, Daryl Eisenberg and Mark Mistovich (Sotheby's)
    Top-performing Douglas Elliman agent pulls team to Sotheby’s International
    Top-performing Douglas Elliman agent pulls team to Sotheby’s International
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.