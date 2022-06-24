Open Menu

Elliman says it will cover abortion-related travel

Brokerage joins ranks of firms supporting employees in wake of landmark ruling

National /
Jun.June 24, 2022 07:02 PM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Douglas Elliman's Scott Durkin and Howard Lorber (Douglas Elliman, iStock)

Douglas Elliman’s Scott Durkin and Howard Lorber (Douglas Elliman, iStock)

Almost immediately after Friday’s bombshell Supreme Court ruling effectively overturned the federally guaranteed right to an abortion established by Roe v. Wade, corporations across the country began rolling out measures to support potentially impacted employees.

That list now includes one of the nation’s largest residential brokerages.

“Dear Elliman Family,” began a note from Howard Lorber and Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman’s chairman and CEO respectively, “Douglas Elliman stands firmly behind women and their reproductive rights.”

The note, sent out company-wide Friday afternoon and reviewed by The Real Deal, said Elliman would “expand out-of-state healthcare coverage for employees likely to be directly impacted by this morning’s Supreme Court ruling and will reimburse agents and staff who may be forced to travel out of state to obtain reproductive care.”

Those impacted employees are likely to be concentrated in so-called red states: Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, the end result of a lower case in Mississippi, immediately struck down the federally protected abortion right established with Roe in 1973. Decisions on abortions now revert back to the states. Many Democratic-led states, such as California, have emphasized they will protect abortion rights, while Republican-led states are likely to heavily restrict or altogether ban the procedure: According to a New York Times tracker, eight states, including Wisconsin, Louisiana and Alabama, have already enacted all-out bans, while 13 more, including Texas, Florida and Arizona, are likely to soon pass new restrictions or bans.

The state bans mean that many women will end up traveling to undergo the procedure, leading corporations to issue their own healthcare expansions. Companies including Starbucks, Tesla, Airbnb and Netflix have already announced such measures.

Elliman has about 8,000 agents and employees across nine states, including Texas and Florida.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas EllimanResidential Brokerages

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Brokerages take different approaches to social media ads
    To automate or customize? Brokerages split on social media ad formulas
    To automate or customize? Brokerages split on social media ad formulas
    Top to bottom: Daniela Sassoun, Daryl Eisenberg and Mark Mistovich (Sotheby's)
    Top-performing Douglas Elliman agent pulls team to Sotheby’s International
    Top-performing Douglas Elliman agent pulls team to Sotheby’s International
    Douglas Elliman's Alfred Renna (Douglas Elliman, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Elliman to agents: Time to give sellers a reality check
    Elliman to agents: Time to give sellers a reality check
    40 Mercer Street (Rich Caplan, iStock)
    Soho glass penthouse seeks peak price per square foot
    Soho glass penthouse seeks peak price per square foot
    WATCH: Are agents stars or soldiers? Depends on the brokerage
    WATCH: Are agents stars or soldiers? Depends on the brokerage
    WATCH: Are agents stars or soldiers? Depends on the brokerage
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.