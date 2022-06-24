Open Menu

PHOTOS: 2022 REBNY Gala

New York /
Jun.June 24, 2022 06:16 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
  • Gov. Kathy Hochul (Photo by Sasha Maslov)
Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
REBNY

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
John Banks
High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY
High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY
John Banks
John Banks to step down as REBNY president
John Banks to step down as REBNY president
REBNY Awards
Newmark Knight Frank wins REBNY retail award for Alamo Drafthouse deal in FiDi
Newmark Knight Frank wins REBNY retail award for Alamo Drafthouse deal in FiDi
Gov. Kathy Hochul (Photo by Sasha Maslov)
At REBNY gala, Hochul pledges to “support” real estate
At REBNY gala, Hochul pledges to “support” real estate
Capital offense: Legislature largely ignores real estate
Capital offense: Legislature largely ignores real estate
Capital offense: Legislature largely ignores real estate
REBNY president James Whelan (REBNY, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
Construction pipeline soars 69%: REBNY
Construction pipeline soars 69%: REBNY
A photo illustration of Fifth Avenue, Grand Central and SoHo in New York City (iStock)
Manhattan retail rents tick up as recovery slogs along
Manhattan retail rents tick up as recovery slogs along
From left: Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Sen. James Sanders Jr. and REBNY's James Whelan (Getty, iStock, REBNY)
REBNY calls for larger fines. Wait, what?
REBNY calls for larger fines. Wait, what?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.