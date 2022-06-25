Open Menu

Dilapidated New York tuberculosis hospital, vacant since 1973, hits the market

The 29-acre property west of Saratoga Springs is asking $250K

National Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 25, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Saratoga County Homestead (Facebook, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Saratoga County Homestead (Facebook, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

A 31,000-square-foot tuberculosis hospital west of Saratoga Springs, abandoned since 1973 and wreathed in vines and graffiti, is on the market for $250,000 – three years after the owner bought it at auction for $55,000.

Owner James Walk, a Texan, told the Times Union that he hopes to sell the Saratoga County Homestead in Providence, New York, to a local who could “give it the care it deserves.” He said the pandemic and travel restrictions are among the reasons he’s done with the project.

While the asking price may not sound high, even after quintupling in three years, renovations would cost far more, factoring in rising material and labor costs as inflation accelerates.

The property, which includes a caretaker’s cottage, ended up in the hands of the county after the previous owner stopped paying property taxes. Walk had plans to restore the former hospital and create a facility that could serve as a museum and veterans retreat.

The Homestead opened in 1936 as a 100-bed brick sanatorium, with decorative moldings and marble columns. The hospital fell into disrepair in the half-century since it was shut down. Doors are missing, windows are broken and the hospital’s roof has caved in.

The abandoned hospital has leaned fully into its creepy status. The South Glens Falls Paranormal Society has provided the tours of the facility, which served as the setting of a 2004 Canadian horror film, “The Expedition.”

Read more

[Times Union] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatehaunted househospitalUpstate New York

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Alice Technologies founder and CEO René Morkos; Join CEO Andrew Zukoski (LinkedIn/René Morkos, LinkedIn/ Andrew Zukoski, iStock)
    Construction tech startups Alice, Join score new commitments
    Construction tech startups Alice, Join score new commitments
    Yelp's Jeremy Stoppelman, Remote Work
    Yelp shuttering NYC, Chicago offices after eyeing subleases for remote
    Yelp shuttering NYC, Chicago offices after eyeing subleases for remote
    A photo illustration of the Ram's Head Inn at 107 South Ram Island Drive in Shelter Island Heights (LoopNet, iStock)
    On the dock-et: Shelter Island inn owner sues town
    On the dock-et: Shelter Island inn owner sues town
    Carl Icahn and Rialto Capital’s Adam Singer (Getty Images. Rialto Capital, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Carl Icahn goes to war against Rialto, CMBS servicers
    Carl Icahn goes to war against Rialto, CMBS servicers
    From left: Brookfield’s Brian Kingston and Hospitality Investors Trust's Jonathan P. Mehlman with Hilton Garden Inn Monterey (Brookfield, Hospitality Investors, Hilton)
    Brookfield hotel REIT sues insurers for denying pandemic claims
    Brookfield hotel REIT sues insurers for denying pandemic claims
    Rubenstein Partners' David Rubenstein and Warren Corporate Center (Rubenstein Partners, iStock)
    Tri-state deal roundup: King Kullen loses ground, Modell’s cavities filled
    Tri-state deal roundup: King Kullen loses ground, Modell’s cavities filled
    2001 Story Avenue in the Bronx (Google Maps, iStock)
    Fruchthandlers sell Bronx multifamily properties for $169M
    Fruchthandlers sell Bronx multifamily properties for $169M
    790 Madison Avenue, Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt and Bert Dweck (Google Maps, Thor and Premier Equities)
    Fashion house: After 2 years and 2 lawsuits, Sitt and Dweck still haven’t paid
    Fashion house: After 2 years and 2 lawsuits, Sitt and Dweck still haven’t paid
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.