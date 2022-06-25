Open Menu

Life Time Group to manage 120,000 square feet of amenities at Brooklyn’s +1,000-foot tower

New York Weekend Edition
Jun.June 25, 2022
TRD Staff
One of the pools at the Brooklyn Tower. (TheBrooklynTower.com)

New York City’s tallest building outside Manhattan will have plenty of space to work out — and stretch out.

The New York Post is reporting the recently opened, more than 1,000-foot-tall Brooklyn Tower has leased its more than two football fields worth of amenities space to Life Time Group Holdings, which will manage the pools, gyms and co-working spaces in the building.

Long Island’s (yes, Brooklyn is located there) tallest tower, which uses a portion of the landmarked Dime Savings Bank Building at its base, will feature three pools and a lounging area around the historic bank’s iconic, Gustavino-designed dome.

The so-called Dome Pool and Terrace will include a 75-foot-long lap pool for adults, a kids pool, and a whirlpool, as well as sundecks dotted with a hammock lounge, an outdoor barbecue area, lounge seating, a fire pit and showers. They’ll also be a poolside lounge and cocktail bar with a private dining area.

Inside amenities will include five barre-equipped studios for dance, Pilates and yoga as well as a fitness floor for training classes using cardio and strength equipment. A separate space will be used to house chiropractic services and other recovery techniques.

The building will also feature the city’s first Life Time Work co-working space as well as 15,000 square feet of private and open-plan workspaces and conference rooms.

Residences at the Brooklyn Tower, where Douglas Ellima is the exclusive marketing, sales, and leasing agent, range from studios starting at $875,000 to four-bedrooms for $8 million.

Developer JDS Development launched sales at the SHoP Architects-designed 1,066-foot, 93-story skyscraper at 9 DeKalb Avenue back in March.

But you don’t have to buy to get in.

Approximately 400 rental units — about 120 of which are designated as affordable for households earning 130 percent of the area median income — will be located available below the condo floors. Most of those units will be studios or one-bedrooms.

Life Time has opened or planned to open a number of clubs in locations across New York City, including Battery Park, One Wall Street, DUMBO and 23rd Street.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




