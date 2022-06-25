New York City’s tallest building outside Manhattan will have plenty of space to work out — and stretch out.

The New York Post is reporting the recently opened, more than 1,000-foot-tall Brooklyn Tower has leased its more than two football fields worth of amenities space to Life Time Group Holdings, which will manage the pools, gyms and co-working spaces in the building.

Long Island’s (yes, Brooklyn is located there) tallest tower, which uses a portion of the landmarked Dime Savings Bank Building at its base, will feature three pools and a lounging area around the historic bank’s iconic, Gustavino-designed dome.

The so-called Dome Pool and Terrace will include a 75-foot-long lap pool for adults, a kids pool, and a whirlpool, as well as sundecks dotted with a hammock lounge, an outdoor barbecue area, lounge seating, a fire pit and showers. They’ll also be a poolside lounge and cocktail bar with a private dining area.

Inside amenities will include five barre-equipped studios for dance, Pilates and yoga as well as a fitness floor for training classes using cardio and strength equipment. A separate space will be used to house chiropractic services and other recovery techniques.

The building will also feature the city’s first Life Time Work co-working space as well as 15,000 square feet of private and open-plan workspaces and conference rooms.

Residences at the Brooklyn Tower, where Douglas Ellima is the exclusive marketing, sales, and leasing agent, range from studios starting at $875,000 to four-bedrooms for $8 million.

Developer JDS Development launched sales at the SHoP Architects-designed 1,066-foot, 93-story skyscraper at 9 DeKalb Avenue back in March.

But you don’t have to buy to get in.

Approximately 400 rental units — about 120 of which are designated as affordable for households earning 130 percent of the area median income — will be located available below the condo floors. Most of those units will be studios or one-bedrooms.

Life Time has opened or planned to open a number of clubs in locations across New York City, including Battery Park, One Wall Street, DUMBO and 23rd Street.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli