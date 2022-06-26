Talk about surf and turf!

A 3,600-acre Hawaii ranch adjacent to land owned by Oprah Winfrey is up for sale.

Hana Ranch is asking $75 million for the Maui ranch, one of Hawaii’s largest pieces of land for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported. The 37-parcel property has an 1,800-square-foot two-bedroom home, an office, stables and a riding arena. It includes walking trails and eight acres of mature fruit orchards, including banana, breadfruit, citrus and lychee trees.

A buyer unsatisfied with what’s in place has an opportunity to develop a private estate thanks to multiple home sites. While 2,500 acres are zoned for agriculture, a main home and cottage can be built, and the rest is preserved for a forest. Any deal is expected to include a conservation easement negotiated with the buyer.

Hana Ranch has been a working cattle ranch in recent years. Bio-Logical Capital, which advises on regenerative agriculture, bought the land in 2014 for $9 million before plowing another $17 million into upgrades. The company used the land to run regenerative agriculture experiments in a tropical climate. More than 1,000 grass-fed cattle graze the land.

Winfrey has purchased several hundred acres of land on Maui over the past decades. She worked with Bio-Logical to plant a fruit, vegetable and herb garden, carving out several acres for the project.

Bio-Logical plans to donate 15 acres to Maui County with the sale to be used for affordable housing.

Dan Omer, a former papaya farmer who served as chief operating officer at the ranch under a previous owner, has the listing at Island Sotheby’s International Realty.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner