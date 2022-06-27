If naked views of Brownstone Brooklyn and the Verrazzano Bridge are your thing, you just missed an opportunity at 11 Hoyt Street. And we do mean naked.

A buyer just signed a deal at the Tishman Speyer condominium tower for penthouse E, where the featured bathroom offers those sweeping vistas. The asking price of $5 million was the second highest among the 26 Brooklyn homes to go into contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The top-priced home to find a buyer was a renovated row house at 370 Eighth Street in Park Slope listed at $5.2 million. At 3,900 square feet, it has a large chef’s kitchen with abundant cabinet storage, an open dining area and parlor level with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall overlooking the garden.

The garden level has a media room and home gym. One bathroom has custom cement tiles and luxury finishes and the home has white oak hardwood floors throughout. It also has a landscaped garden with a Japanese maple tree.

The top-floor condo that went into contract at 11 Hoyt Street spans 2,400 square feet and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A chef’s kitchen boasts lava stone countertops, and the primary suite has a walk-in closet and the aforementioned windowed, five-fixture bathroom.

The building, where construction launched in 2018 and ended in 2020, includes a fitness center with yoga studio, a full-time doorman and outdoor amenities. Corcoran Sunshine was tapped to sell the building.

Of the Brooklyn contracts signed last week for homes asking $2 million or more, 11 were for condo units and 15 were for townhouses. The median asking price was $2.6 million and the average listed price per square foot was $1,237.

The asking prices totaled $75.8 million — down from $90.7 million the week prior — and the average home spent 136 days on the market. Homes received on average a 1 percent discount.