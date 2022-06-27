Open Menu

See clear across Brooklyn, unclothed: Buyer claims $5M penthouse

Luxury contracts report features unit with multi-windowed bathroom

New York /
Jun.June 27, 2022 04:00 PM
By Harrison Connery
From left: 11 Hoyt Street and 370 Eighth Street

From left: 11 Hoyt Street and 370 Eighth Street (Street Easy, iStock)

If naked views of Brownstone Brooklyn and the Verrazzano Bridge are your thing, you just missed an opportunity at 11 Hoyt Street. And we do mean naked.

A buyer just signed a deal at the Tishman Speyer condominium tower for penthouse E, where the featured bathroom offers those sweeping vistas. The asking price of $5 million was the second highest among the 26 Brooklyn homes to go into contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The top-priced home to find a buyer was a renovated row house at 370 Eighth Street in Park Slope listed at $5.2 million. At 3,900 square feet, it has a large chef’s kitchen with abundant cabinet storage, an open dining area and parlor level with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall overlooking the garden.

The garden level has a media room and home gym. One bathroom has custom cement tiles and luxury finishes and the home has white oak hardwood floors throughout. It also has a landscaped garden with a Japanese maple tree.

Read more

The top-floor condo that went into contract at 11 Hoyt Street spans 2,400 square feet and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A chef’s kitchen boasts lava stone countertops, and the primary suite has a walk-in closet and the aforementioned windowed, five-fixture bathroom.

The building, where construction launched in 2018 and ended in 2020, includes a fitness center with yoga studio, a full-time doorman and outdoor amenities. Corcoran Sunshine was tapped to sell the building.

Of the Brooklyn contracts signed last week for homes asking $2 million or more, 11 were for condo units and 15 were for townhouses. The median asking price was $2.6 million and the average listed price per square foot was $1,237.

The asking prices totaled $75.8 million — down from $90.7 million the week prior — and the average home spent 136 days on the market. Homes received on average a 1 percent discount.




    Tags
    BrooklynDowntown BrooklynPark SlopeResidential Real Estate

