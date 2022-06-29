Open Menu

One of NYC’s widest townhouses sells for $53M

Antiques dealer bought property for less than $11M in 2002

New York
Jun.June 29, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Carlton Hobbs with 60 East 93rd Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Carlton Hobbs with 60 East 93rd Street (Getty, Google Maps)

An Upper East Side townhouse said to be one of the widest in New York City has sold for more than $50 million.

English antiques dealer Carlton Hobbs sold the home at 60 East 93rd Street for $52.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Hobbs had been using the property as both a home and as a gallery, split about 30/70 in favor of commercial use.

The home has a fascinating history, built in the 1930s for socialite Virginia Graham Fair Vanderbilt, a member of the illustrious Vanderbilt clan. The property has also housed the Permanent Mission of Romania to the United Nations. In 2002, Hobbs took it off the hands of a school, Lycée Français de New York, for $10.6 million.

The 23,000-square-foot townhouse measures 57 feet wide, an unprecedented span for the property type in New York City.

Hobbs renovated the property to better suit it to serve as a gallery for his antiques business. He’s reportedly ready to move on after two decades to tackle another historical conservation project.

The buyer of the townhouse was not disclosed. Adam Modlin represented both the buyer and the seller in the off-market deal.

Read more

Hobbs previously tried to sell the property in October 2019, briefly listing the Upper East Side pad for $68 million. But the listing was abruptly pulled from the market soon after, possibly because Hobbs was more interested in seeking an off-market deal.

Despite taking a significant chunk of money off of that initial listing, the sale still rivals those of some of the priciest townhouses in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Last year, European hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP co-founder Alan Howard paid $59 million for a 20,000-square-foot townhouse at 12 East 69th Street. The Upper East Side townhouse was owned by Vincent Viola, owner of the Florida Panthers.

The owners of the Upper East Side townhouse that was once home to Gianni Versace are looking to execute an even bigger deal. Hedge fund manager Thomas Sandell and his wife, Ximena, listed the mansion at 5 East 64th Street for $70 million, 17 years after buying it from Versace’s family for $30 million.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




