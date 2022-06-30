Open Menu

SL Green closes on Park Avenue office tower

$445M purchase financed with Wells Fargo mortgage

New York /
Jun.June 30, 2022 12:30 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green's Harrison Sitomer and 450 Park Avenue (SL Green, Taconic Partners)

SL Green’s Harrison Sitomer and 450 Park Avenue (SL Green, Taconic Partners)

Manhattan’s largest office landlord has closed the deal on a major Park Avenue purchase.

SL Green Realty closed on its $445 million buy of 450 Park Avenue, the company announced Wednesday. The Real Deal reported in March the landlord was in late-stage talks to buy the Plaza District office tower.

SL Green is taking a 25.1 percent interest in the property and will lead leasing and management on behalf of a partnership. The rest of the ownership group includes institutional investors from Israel and South Korea.

Wells Fargo provided a $267 million mortgage to finance the acquisition. CBRE’s Darcy Stacom and Bill Shanahan were on the team that advised SL Green on the transaction.

The sellers were Oxford Properties and Crown Acquisitions, who sold the building for a deep discount when considering the $545 million they paid for the 33-story, 337,000-square-foot building in 2014.

Those owners bought the 1970s-era building from Keith Rubenstein’s Somerset Partners and a family trust of British investor and racehorse owner Michael Tabor. The previous owners paid more than $500 million for the tower in 2007.

Read more

Much of the building’s value is tied to the retail at its base, which sits on the corner of Park Avenue and East 57th Street. Crown and Oxford in December leased 17,000 square feet to Florida-based BankUnited for a Manhattan flagship location. Aston Martin’s first Manhattan showroom will also soon open there.

Aby Rosen’s RFR Realty was in the mix to buy the office tower at one point, sources previously told TRD.

Since 2018, SL Green has been less focused on buying office properties and more focused on selling to prop up a stock-buyback program initiated in 2016. The program is able to purchase up to $3.5 billion of shares.

SL Green this month sold the vacant office condo at 609 Fifth Avenue for $100.5 million to a domestic investor. The deal came two years after the landlord sold the retail portion of the building to London-based billionaires David and Simon Reuben for $168 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatecrown acquisitionsoffice marketOxford Properties GroupSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    240 Sullivan Street and Sky Management’s Jonathan Ohebshalom (Sky Management, Google Maps, iStock)
    Sky buys Greenwich Village mixed-use building in quiet week for i-sales
    Sky buys Greenwich Village mixed-use building in quiet week for i-sales
    Marble Collegiate Church, HFZ's Ziel Feldman and Vanbarton’s Gary Tischler (Getty, iStock)
    Church seeks to escape hellish partnership with HFZ
    Church seeks to escape hellish partnership with HFZ
    From left: 121 West 26th Street, Watermark’s Brendan Medzigian and Two Kings Principal Christopher Wang (Google Maps, Watermark , LinkedIn)
    Watermark Capital sells Holiday Inn in Chelsea for $80 million
    Watermark Capital sells Holiday Inn in Chelsea for $80 million
    Jim Chanos, president and founder of Chanos & Company LP (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Jim Chanos’ next Big Short: data centers
    Jim Chanos’ next Big Short: data centers
    From left: Lawrence Friedland and Stanley Zabar in front of 2231 Broadway (Getty Images, Friedland Properties, iStock)
    Friedland sues Zabar family in UWS dispute
    Friedland sues Zabar family in UWS dispute
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.